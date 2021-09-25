Successor to Will Smith and others found for reboot series – fernsehserien.de

Will Smith will be succeeded by the newcomer Jabari Banks, who will become the new “Prince of Bel-Air”. The young actor himself comes from West Philadelphia, like his alter ego in the series.

In other leading roles are:

“Bel-Air” is set in today’s America and is based on the original premise of the 90s sitcom: Will’s move from the not harmless streets of western Philadelphia to the affluent mansion district of Bel-Air, where his uncle Phillip Banks with his family and Butler is alive and in the future should take care of the youth’s well-being and upbringing before they slip down the wrong path. In contrast to the sitcom, the new format is to be conceived as a drama series and delve deeper into the prevailing conflicts, emotions and prejudices.









The idea for the new edition comes from Morgan Cooper, who himself will write the scripts together with showrunner Chris Collins (“The Man in the High Castle”, “The Wire”). Cooper will also act as a director and producer.

The series is produced by Will Smith with his production company Westbrook Studios in collaboration with Universal Television for the US streaming service Peacock. After Peacock was able to secure the rights to the format in a bidding process with other broadcasters and VoD services such as Netflix at the end of last year, two seasons of the new series were ordered and will go into production shortly. A broadcast date has not yet been fixed.

Morgan Cooper already presented his idea for the series in a short fan fiction video in March 2019, which made waves on YouTube and received positive feedback. Will Smith himself described the idea as “brilliant”.