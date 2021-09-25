Steven Spielberg’s daughter releases her first album

Sasha Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg, recorded her first album (“Spoiled Love”) under the stage name Buzzy Lee. It was created with longtime friend and producer Nicolas Jaar.









Editor’s recommendation

The album will be released on November 20th and follows the EP “Faicepaint” from 2018. Sasha Spielberg was already on tour with Dirty Projectors in 2018. Her powerful and at the same time ethereal voice brought her comparisons with Kate Bush, Haim and Lykke Li. The lyrics are sometimes bursting with sarcasm and biting self-confidence, as the label writes about the record.

Spielberg on the recording of her debut:

“The first songs were written on the coast of Northern California, peeled through the traffic of Los Angeles and then found their way to Northern Italy, where I designed and recorded them with Nico on three trips over three different seasons. We lived in the studio, so to speak, and maybe only went out for a walk once or twice. This album was created out of a separation, was shaped by the passing seasons. “

Buzzy Lee “Spoiled Love” tracklist