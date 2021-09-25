Spenser Confidential is the ideal Mark Wahlberg stage

Mark Wahlberg has often tried to tell the world about his acting skills: sometimes regrettable (In my Heaven), sometimes trying (The Fighter), sometimes really convincing (The Gambler). The Netflix production Spenser Confidential now illustrates where its real strengths lie. The action thriller marks the fifth collaboration between Peter Perg and Mark Wahlberg.

Since the late 1990s, Mark Wahlberg has been for the most part subscribed to rowdy action films, in which the former Calvin Klein model was primarily allowed to make use of his muscular repartee, but largely lacked the necessary degree of acting integrity. It was only with Lone Survivor (2013) that an exciting process of self-discovery started.

Mark Wahlberg in the Lone Survivor Era: American Men Staring at Trauma

Productions such as Boogie Nights, The Yards – Im Hinterhof der Macht and Departed – Unter Feinden have proven that Wahlberg is definitely not a bad actor. His appearances in action cinema, however, lacked the contour; a tangible human counterbalance to the simple-minded hit-and-run mentality of the Big Hit, Shooter and Co. Peter Berg it was to the Wahlberg with its war actioner next Career level led.

Although the Lone Survivor, based on true events, was subject to a terribly reactionary and speculative attitude, it was not just the exciting working relationship between Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg that began here. Also one intimate friendship between men was born, who to this day encourages each other to get the best out of each other.

The big screen blockbusters Deepwater Horizon, Boston and Mile 22 followed in the midst of national trauma rediscover. Men who want to do good for their family, their country and for themselves and are driven to the limits of what is bearable in the process.

Mark Wahlberg & Peter Berg: A masculine romance for the ages

In the course of this four-fold collaboration with Peter Berg, Mark Wahlberg acquired an artistic self-image that cannot be discovered for a second in deadly simple-minded works such as Max Payne, 2 Guns, Transformers: The Last Knight. the masculine romancethat Wahl / Berg went head over heels is based on creative unity and interpersonal trust.

Like Peter Berg for them Vanity Fair once wrote, he and Wahlberg share the primordial drive to want to change their history, since they have always been underestimated and misunderstood.









Of course, there may always be a certain amount of self-pity and pathos in her films. Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg, however, attempt to break their subject. Not always particularly subtle, but ultimately sympathetic in their ultimately good-natured naivety.

Suddenly a Mark Wahlberg in Deepwater Horizon and Boston is practicing withdrawn, discreet modesty and never pushes himself to the fore, despite his fundamental leadership-man claim. In Mile 22 he sets out to explore the weird principles of toxic, complex-laden masculinity. Peter Berg drove Mark Wahlberg out of barking egomania, let him mature and his apparently one-dimensional star persona shaken up.

The same now applies to the Netflix production Spenser Confidential. Wahlberg plays a former cop who, after spending five years in prison, sets out on his own to investigate the brutal deaths of some ex-homicide colleagues.

Spenser Confidential: A pleasantly classic genre work

The result is that no dumb knock off the rack, but a pleasantly classic action thriller with buddy movie elements, in which Mark Wahlberg not only possesses self-irony, he is also allowed to pocket a lot to get one or the other black eye. Peter Berg shows again that be Wahlberg is vulnerable. Even if he (unfortunately) still lets himself be carried away to bar fights, which are accompanied by Neil Diamond’s evergreen Sweet Caroline.

Wahlberg’s performance, however, is not garish and pleasantly most of the time spared from pubertal power lifting. Rather, his presence is fed by the fact that he is allowed to acquire some elementary lessons for his need for justice: Not only that you need friends by your side in order to achieve your goal. In one scene, Wahlberg’s Spenser is also allowed to remind of the importance and necessity of women in one’s own life. Anyway.

So it remains to be said that Spenser Confidential not only gives Mark Wahlberg the necessary space to deliver an appealing performance. The close connection between Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg is thus successfully continued on Netflix.

Certainly not a great art, but as a competently arranged genre cinema, with the local patriotism interspersed as expected, the film and its responsible duo know how to please.

Spenser is Confidential since today on Netflix available.

