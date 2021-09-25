Sofia Vergara: “I feel sexier today than ever before”

At the Emmy Awards, one woman stood out in particular: Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” star and highest paid actress on TV spoke to spot on news about her sexuality, family and the TV business.

United States – “Modern Family” won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series on Monday night. In the TV series, Sofia Vergara plays the somewhat over-the-top, but always honest, sexy Latina. And in real life, the native Colombian has no problem “showing off” her sex appeal. At the Emmy Awards, the highest paid actress on TV stole the show from all girl power. She amazed with a low-cut, red dress. But it wasn’t just her natural beauty that dwarfed the rest. Her jewelry is said to have had a total value of seven million dollars in the evening, reports “Us Weekly”. The 41-year-old spoke to the news agency spot on news about her sexuality, family and the TV business.

“I am a person who feels good about their sexuality,” says Vergara. “I feel sexier today than ever before”. Vergara recently admitted to Harper’s Bazar that he “never leaves the house without lipstick and make-up.” For them, putting on make-up is an automatic mechanism that is “completely natural”.









At the moment she is enjoying her life like never before. “I have to pinch myself every morning because I feel like I’m more lucky than I should be.”

As for her ambition in show business, she may not have any ambitions for an Oscar, but “as long as I can support my son and myself, everything is fine,” said Vergara, who says of her TV husband Ed O’Neill: “Ed is one of the nicest people you can meet in life. Incredibly accommodating and very giving, he has a huge heart “.

When asked if she minds that she is portrayed sterotypically in the TV series, Vergara waves it off with a loud laugh. “Oh, not at all. It’s not wrong. I’m a typical South American mom. Loud and loving.”