Sofia Vergara: Ex-boyfriend fights in court for eggs from the modern family star

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and her ex-boyfriend Nick Loeb have been fighting over their frozen eggs in court for years. Now the businessman failed again in court. The whole story.

In 2012, Sofia Vergara got engaged to New York businessman Nick Loeb. The couple quickly thought about having children, and had Vergara’s eggs fertilized and frozen. The Colombian beauty is likely to be angry about this decision since she split from Loeb in 2014. Because her ex has been fighting in court for years to have the two embryos carried to term by a surrogate mother and has now – again – failed in Louisiana.

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara : Ex-boyfriend moved to court

As early as 2016, Vergara’s ex tried to obtain custody of the egg cells in a California court and failed. Now he’s appealed in Louisiana. The sudden change from the west coast to the southern states is not a coincidence, but is a nasty calculation: In the traditionally conservative state of Louisiana, embryos are considered “full-fledged biological beings” very early on. Loeb therefore promised higher chances of a victory in the judicial mud fight.

Judge calls the case of Sofia Vergara’s ex “hideous”

However, these hopes were quickly dashed by the presiding judge. He said it was a “heinous trial” and “mockery” of the Louisiana legal system and dismissed the lawsuit. The tug-of-war has not yet come to an end. Nick is already planning to appeal again. Back in Louisiana, but this time in the Supreme Court.









Sofia Vergara has not yet commented on the setback for her ex. In contrast to him, however, she has found happiness in her private life. She has been with an actor since 2015 Joe Manganiello (44) married. And financially, the “Modern Family” star has a good laugh. While Nick had to ask for a delay in 2020 according to the news channel “NBC Los Angeles” in order to pay a court fine of 17,000 US dollars, she was named the highest-paid actress in the world by Forbes magazine in the same year.

Read more star news here

It is a single success story: “Bridgerton”, which revolves around the scandals of the British nobility in 1813, made it to number one on the Netflix charts in 83 countries. Why all the hype? – We have collected five reasons for the success of the Netflix series.

Ex-Kelly Family member Angelo Kelly left the cult group last year and is now successful with his own band, in which he sings with his wife and their children. But now the singer is threatened with trouble for a performance.

RTL “Punkt 12” presenter Katja Burkard recently caused a sensation because she cut her colleague’s hair in the current program. Now she sat down – in the opinion of many fans – for the second time in a row in the nettles. Trigger: her hairstyle.

In the video