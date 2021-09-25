Selena Gomez is not a fan of her lower eye area

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer has spoken openly about how she’s been more critical of her looks since her time in the spotlight, revealing that when she puts makeup on, she likes to focus on the “areas” of her face that are where she is less sure.

While make-up artist Hung Vanngo was doing her makeup, the beautiful founder of Rare Beauty admitted in a clip on her YouTube channel: “I think one of my insecurities is definitely my lower eye area. I don’t know if that’s that that I do what I do and I love it, but you look at each other a lot and I feel like I’m not … I know that I’m beautiful in my way, but with my insecurities I tend to Taking care of those areas of my face, and what I love about our concealer, is that I can put on as much of it as I want and it feels like my skin. ” The 28-year-old pop star suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, which causes hives all over her body. That is why the celebrities swear by their brand’s make-up, which offers the best coverage of reddened skin areas for inflamed skin.