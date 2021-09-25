Sarah and Julian Engels dust off a photo with “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel

Julian and Sarah Engels at the Formula 1 race in Monza

And suddenly they became fans themselves! At the weekend Sarah Engels (28) and her husband Julian (28) were guests at the Formula 1 race in Monza, Italy. On site, however, they not only watched the race, but were also able to sniff backstage air. There they met one or the other international celebrity – such as Hollywood star Vin Diesel (54)!

Fan selfie with Vin Diesel

When the award ceremony was over, Sarah and Julian were about to start their journey home when they suddenly ran into the “Fast & Furious” legend. “Even just met Vin Diesel,” said the pregnant woman happily in her Instagram story. The actor even took the time to snap a picture with the couple and looked as cool as ever at the camera. However, that wasn’t the first celebrity the two met …







Another highlight for Sarah was the meeting with Khaby Lame (21). The network star has over 111 million subscribers on TikTok alone. He enthuses the fans above all with clips in which he makes fun of alleged “life hacks” and presents even simpler alternatives in a funny way. A big fan is apparently Sarah, who even posted a picture with the 21-year-old on her Instagram page. “You can learn everything from this guy, but being pregnant is something that only a woman can really understand,” wrote the mom-to-be to the picture. That his wife was so impressed apparently bothered Julian a tiny bit. “Stay away from my wife,” he commented, but provided his words with red hearts and laughing emojis.