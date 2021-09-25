Ryan Gosling: Unbelievable! That’s how unexpectedly he reacts to the “La la Land” Oscar breakdown

Breakdown at the Oscars: Ryan Gosling’s film “La La Land” is mistakenly named best film at the 2017 Oscars. His reaction to the biggest mistake in Academy Awards history? Surprisingly honest and just priceless

For two and a half minutes, “La La Land” is the winner of the Academy Awards ceremony in the royal category “Best Film” – and makes Ryan Gosling, 36, the leading actor in an Oscar-winning film. An honor that many actors dream of and that only a few receive. But then the shock: The laudators Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner because the staff responsible for the winning envelopes made a mistake. Particularly bitter: The ensemble of “La La Land” is already assembled on stage and giving their acceptance speeches when the fatal mix-up is noticed. Disbelieving looks and horrified faces from those present. There is only one person who cannot help laughing.

Ryan Gosling’s surprising reaction to the Oscar glitch



The moment it is announced that “Moonlight” is the true winner of the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Ryan Gosling is no longer in control of his emotions. A big grin appears on his face and he even raises the winning fist towards the ceiling. He almost seems relieved that his film comes out empty-handed. My colleague Emma Stone, on the other hand, who was named Best Actress a few minutes earlier, is in shock. This is shown by the TV recording of the moment.

(Harmful) joy instead of grief



Emma Stone just can’t believe it. “Oh my god” she escapes and lets herself be comforted with a hug because of the fatal error. And Ryan Gosling? After his spontaneous outburst of emotions, he still can’t get his act together and stands on stage with his arms crossed, grinning in amusement. A moment later he has to laugh so much that he prefers to hide his mouth behind his hand. Disappointment, anger, sadness – none of them!









“Moonlight” actor Mahershala Ali hugs the stunned Emma Stone. Ryan Gosling takes it with humor © Getty Images

Ryan Gosling can hardly contain himself with laughter © Picture Alliance

What was Ryan Gosling thinking?



One can only guess what was going through the mind of the Hollywood star at that moment. The network has its own theories … A user posts a photo that shows Ryan Gosling whispering in a woman’s ear, allegedly conspiratorially: “I swapped the envelopes”. His satisfied grin, the joy of a successful rascal prank?

Another believes that Eva Mendes’ husband’s good mood is gallows humor: “If you come on stage and it’s completely free.”

It could also have been malicious joy, speculate other twitterers that amused Gosling so much. True to the motto. “I no Oscar, you no Oscar.” As the best leading actor for “La La Land” he was left empty-handed and was left behind against rival Casey Affleck. Officially, Ryan Gosling has not yet commented on his conspicuously happy reaction.

