Reminiscence Arc «is fixed + teaser – Anime2You

As early as February 2021, we reported that an adaptation of the »Reminiscence« arc of »The Irregular at Magic High School« (Japanese: »Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei«) was in progress. Now new details and a first teaser have been revealed.

Anime adapted eighth LN volume

“The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc” adapts the eighth volume of the same name from the original light novel by Tsutomu Satou and will be broadcast on Japanese television in the winter season 2022. It is still unclear whether this is a series. The studio 8bit, which produced the second season, is responsible for the implementation.

Risako Yoshida (“Mahouka: The Girl Who Summons the Stars”) directs and is assisted by Jimmy Stone. Munemasa Nakamoto returns as screenwriter, while Kana Ishida returns the original character design and serves as chief animation director. The leading roles can be heard from Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba and Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba.

The anime adaptation of "The Irregular at Magic High School" has so far consisted of two seasons, comprising 26 and 13 episodes, and was broadcast in Japan in 2014 and 2020. There is also a 2017 film and an anime adaptation of the spin-off manga "The Honor at Magic High School", which ran in the 2021 summer season.









KSM Anime has already released the first season and the film in full on DVD and Blu-ray. The disc release of the second season will be completed in November 2021 with the third volume.

Teaser:

Visual:

Action of the “Reminiscence” arc:

If you look at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it’s hard not to imagine them as loving siblings. But it wasn’t always like this …

Three years ago, Miyuki always felt uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him like a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect guardian to protect Miyuki while she led a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any feelings or thoughts of his own.

However, when danger arises during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever …

Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei © Tsutomu Satou, Yu Mori