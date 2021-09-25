Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsRare selfie of their daughter
News

Rare selfie of their daughter

By Vimal Kumar
0
49




They were once Hollywood’s dream couple: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. The divorce followed in 2001. Their daughter Bella has rarely appeared in public since then – and now made an exception.

Photo series with 25 pictures

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise has appeared on social media. The 27-year-old rarely sees selfies on Instagram. Now the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a black headgear. On the photo with glitter effect, she wrote: “Everything that glitters is gold. Oh, wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”




Cruise and Kidman have two adopted children, Bella and 25-year-old Connor. The Hollywood stars met on the set of the action film “Days of Thunder” in 1990 and began an affair. They married on Christmas Eve that same year.

“Bella” Kidman Cruise is an artist

The couple divorced in 2001, with both of them maintaining custody of the two adopted children. Cruise began a relationship with Penélope Cruz in the same year, Kidman married the Australian country singer Keith Urban in 2006.

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise is an artist with her own clothing line and she mainly shows works of art on her Instagram account. A few months ago, the 27-year-old shared a selfie with her followers, on which she staged her eye-catching nose ring. Besides the rare social media appearances, she has opted for a quiet life away from the limelight. She has been married to Max Parker since 2015.


Previous articleFenty’s second shoe collection in collaboration with Amina Muaddi appears
Next articleBillie Eilish: “People Are Afraid of Big Breasts”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv