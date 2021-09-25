Rare selfie of their daughter

They were once Hollywood’s dream couple: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. The divorce followed in 2001. Their daughter Bella has rarely appeared in public since then – and now made an exception.

Photo series with 25 pictures

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise has appeared on social media. The 27-year-old rarely sees selfies on Instagram. Now the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a black headgear. On the photo with glitter effect, she wrote: “Everything that glitters is gold. Oh, wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”









Cruise and Kidman have two adopted children, Bella and 25-year-old Connor. The Hollywood stars met on the set of the action film “Days of Thunder” in 1990 and began an affair. They married on Christmas Eve that same year.

“Bella” Kidman Cruise is an artist

The couple divorced in 2001, with both of them maintaining custody of the two adopted children. Cruise began a relationship with Penélope Cruz in the same year, Kidman married the Australian country singer Keith Urban in 2006.

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise is an artist with her own clothing line and she mainly shows works of art on her Instagram account. A few months ago, the 27-year-old shared a selfie with her followers, on which she staged her eye-catching nose ring. Besides the rare social media appearances, she has opted for a quiet life away from the limelight. She has been married to Max Parker since 2015.