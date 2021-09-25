Psychiatric breakout – One flew back to the cuckoo’s nest – News

One is said to have almost stabbed a Syrian (20) to death. Another broke into 19 kindergartens.

Four men broke out of the penal system in Weinsberg (Baden-Württemberg) on ​​Wednesday evening. They had apparently planned their escape from the closed psychiatry – a bit like Jack Nicholson (84) in the Oscar-winning film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

And the breakout was probably not too difficult: at around 10 p.m. the quartet – apparently unhindered and unnoticed – broke a non-barred window from its anchorage and then roped down with sheets from a height of several meters.

► Only Benjamin K. (37) from Tauberbischofsheim was caught.





► The other three are still walking around freely:

Yousef Cherif (24)

Charged with attempted manslaughter. According to BILD am Sonntag information, the Algerian stabbed a Syrian (20) in Schwäbisch Hall on May 15.





Mekail Ademi (28)

The Kosovar is sentenced to four and a half years in prison for a series of burglaries in kindergartens.





Cristian Duga (36)

He was a. convicted of aggravated robbery and possession of weapons.













Authorities overwhelmed?

While the fear of the escapists classified as “dangerous” and possibly armed by the police is increasing, the hospital management and the authorities seem overwhelmed.

► Why weren’t the criminals better monitored? What freedoms have they been given? The Klinikum am Weissenhof (100 therapy places for offenders) blocks inquiries, referring, among other things, to medical confidentiality.

The Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs, which is headed by the Greens and responsible for the execution of measures, is also silent.





The prisoners completely broke this window, which was not barred, from its anchoring







Bizarre: The police didn’t want to say anything about the escape route even when every stroller saw the broken window that the fugitives had broken out and which is now cordoned off in the parking lot with a tape recorder.

Even yesterday, the police only let out well-known things. One continues to search “with high pressure”.