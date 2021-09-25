Saturday, September 25, 2021
Price losses in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum

By Hasan Sheikh
In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 169 billion. Market capitalization is $ 2002 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin course had to give way and lose 3.42 percent. The price is trading at $ 42,838.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 808.2 billion (-3.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: 43,430 million US dollars (+ 16.07%)
  • 24h High: $ 45,132.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 4.77 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 2,941.10.

  • Market Cap: $ 346.29 billion (-4.48%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 29,491 million (+ 1.5%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,117.47
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course performed well yesterday and can show a price increase of 3.81 percent. The current rate is $ 2.37.

  • Market Cap: $ 76.18 billion (+ 3.67%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 5,569 million (+ 94.6%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.39
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.06 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.59 billion (-0.04%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 86,705 million (+ 37.37%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin price has fallen 4.15 percent since yesterday. That translates into a rate of $ 359.84.

  • Market Cap: $ 55.71 billion (-3.74%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,005 million (+ 43.82%)
  • 24h high: $ 380.21
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


Light sales caused the XRP price to fall 3.47 percent in the past 24 hours. XRP stands at a price of 0.95 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 44.61 billion (-2.89%)
  • 24h trading volume: 4,947 million US dollars (+ 14.51%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.99
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


The Solana course came under pressure and lost 2.6 percent. The price is currently at $ 141.94.

  • Market Cap: $ 42.07 billion (-2.58%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,869 million US dollars (-22.04%)
  • 24h high: $ 146.26
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


The Polkadot rate moved sluggishly by only -1.81 percent. The rate is currently at 31.56 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 32.88 billion (-0.83%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,988 million (+ 77.17%)
  • 24h high: $ 33.20
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin


Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.02 percent. The price of USD Coin is currently 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 30.85 billion (+ 1.8%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,858 million US dollars (+ 48.24%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin course had to give way by 4.57 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 0.21.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.96 billion (-4.52%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,610 million US dollars (+ 63.31%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.22
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

Flop 5

  • Curve DAO token price: $ 2.42 (-9.04 %)
  • The Graph course: $ 0.69 (-9.22 %)
  • Filecoin course: $ 63.47 (-12.94 %)
  • OKB course: $ 13.78 (-17.89 %)
  • Huobi token course: $ 9.32 (-22.57 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 25, 2021 at 7:01 am.


