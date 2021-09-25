Preview: TV tips on Saturday (25.09.2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Saturday at a glance.

8:15 pm, The First, The Visitation, Thriller



The BKA officer Ben (Kostja Ullmann) wakes up from an artificial coma after a failed mission. The bodyguard has to deal with the fact that he could not prevent the death of a girl. To relax, he goes to the Baltic Sea with his girlfriend Marion (Kristin Suckow). It is the first visit to his parents in years and at the same time the return to a place of painful memories. Back then, when he was still a child, there was a mysterious accident with his best friend Timmi (Ilja Bultmann), for which Ben has been mourning ever since. To his astonishment, he now learns that the now adult Timmi (Felix Phönix Lehmann) is alive. He lies in a hospital as a coma patient.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, The Great Germany Quiz, Quiz Show



Holidays in your own country are trendy – even before the corona pandemic. For many years the Federal Republic has been one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. It is familiar to us, and at the same time there is a lot more that can still be told and admired. Presenter Sabine Heinrich goes on a voyage of discovery with prominent guests. Quiz questions and games deal with topics from a wide variety of regions.









20:15, RTL, Am I smarter than the Zarrellas ?, Quiz



Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella are among Germany’s dream couples, but how smart are the Zarrellas really? After Günther Jauch, Oliver Pocher, Verona Pooth, Evelyn Burdecki and Peter Kloeppel, a two-man team will compete for the first time and will undergo an extensive cunning test before the broadcast. Who is smarter? Günther Jauch moderates the show and anything is possible.

8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides, Adventure Comedy



In London, King George II wants to personally order him to find the fabulous source of eternal youth before the rival Spaniards. When Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) learns that none other than his old adversary Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) is leading the dangerous expedition, he prefers to run away – and promptly ends up in the captivity of the most feared of all pirates, Edward Teach (Ian McShane), called “Blackbeard”.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Just a Little Favor, Thriller



Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) is a single parent who leads a modest life. When she befriends the elegant and mysterious Emily (Blake Lively), she is thrilled and happy to help her out with a small favor. But is the friendship really as sincere as it appears? When Emily suddenly disappears without a trace, secrets are uncovered that shed a whole new light on what happened.

CodeList