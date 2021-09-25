Pregnant Kylie is copying Kim Kardashian’s baby bump style

Is Kylie Jenner (24) emulating her sister Kim Kardashian (40)? Just a few days ago, the entrepreneur announced on social media that she is pregnant for the second time. She has already presented fans with several stylish outfits with her growing baby ball. But her latest look is reminiscent of a very specific person – her older sister Kim. She wore almost the same dress during her pregnancy in 2015!

Kylie posted on Friday Instagram two pictures of yourself in a black lace dress. Keeping up with the Kardashians fans should look forward to a pretty similar baby bump style from Kim recall. When she attended an event in Los Angeles in 2015, heavily pregnant, she wore almost the same outfit. While Kim combined with a lush silver chain and dark lipstick, it held Kylie rather subtle. Does the young mother see her sister as a role model? Not only in terms of fashion, the 24-year-old seems to be following Kanye West’s (44) still-wife, because Kylie just like her sister would like to have four children later.

the Kylie-Cosmetics founder already has a three-year-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott (29). Now the on-off couple is expecting their second child together. But unlike her first pregnancy, TV notoriety this time, it seems, is not so much avoiding the public.









Kim Kardashian, November 2015

Kylie Jenner, September 2021

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

28 No, that was probably just a coincidence.



