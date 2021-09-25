Partnerships with Boost Mobile and Chainlink increase ADA tokens

Community, community, community. Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s militant mastermind and CEO of the development company Input Output, swears by the world’s third largest blockchain and speaks of a glorious future for blockchain technologies. At the virtual Cardano Summit with tens of thousands of participants from all over the world, which is taking place this weekend, the course for the future of the Cardano blockchain will be set. The ambitions are pretty big after the Alonzo upgrade, which enables smart contracts and thus DApps. “We have to bring Cardano to the browser and to every smartphone,” says Hoskinson.

Hoskinson, who co-founded Ethereum many years ago and then left with his own, in his opinion better project, wants to bring Cardano to the masses as a blockchain technology. A number of new partnerships are leading the way, and one is particularly important: the strategic cooperation with Boost Mobile, a relatively small US wireless operator with approximately 9 million customers, owned by Dish Network. Together, blockchain technologies are to be brought to end users more widely – including via an app store for decentralized applications (DApps).

Cardano swears developers to the “world’s largest green blockchain”

Access to DApps

“Apple, Microsoft and Google shouldn’t be the only ones who determine which apps you can install on your smartphone,” said Hoskinson. He sees the Plutus dAppStore, which is currently only available as a prototype, as a way for mobile operators to build a counterweight to the mobile ecosystems of Android and iOS. “Guess who in a DApp store decides which DApps can be offered? Exactly, nobody, “says Hoskinson, of course with reference to the legal dispute between Apple and Fortnite maker Epic Games.









But what Cardano still needs for a dApp store are dApps. That is why Cardano, always in the shadow of Ethereum, must also succeed in programming as many decentralized applications as possible on the basis of the newly introduced smart contracts. A number of other new partnerships, including with the Oracle network Chainlink, Oasis Pro Markets and the digital identity provider Acuant, are intended to show that Cardano is a coveted commodity in the blockchain business. After all, Hoskinson even got rock musician Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top to put a piece of music as an NFT on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano after Alonzo upgrade: departure into a difficult smart contracts future

ADA increases during presentations

The many announcements are well received by the Cardano community. While the rest of the crypto market moved sideways on Saturday, ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, climbed significantly and is worth more than two euros per token again. Now the next few months will show whether the ambitious plans of Hoskinson and his supporters will work. It is clear that the matter of decentralization is still in need of improvement, because a lot still depends on Hoskinson as a central figure. He knows that too and said at the presentation that he would like to watch “the ecosystem grow and me become irrelevant” in the future.