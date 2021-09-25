Official title probably revealed – he reveals that about the sequel with Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

So far, both the plot and the official title of the fourth “Matrix” adventure are secret. But a leak should at least have given away the title.

One would actually have thought that the “Matrix” trilogy by the sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski had ended with the third part, “Matrix Revolutions”. After all, the film had an open ending, but within this “iteration” it was final. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) gave their lives to save Zion and a fragile peace was struck between the machines and humans.

But as the architect already explained in “Matrix Reloaded”, the chosen one is only a program within the Matrix; created to prevent the total system crash. Even before Neo, there should have been five versions of the chosen one. So why shouldn’t there be a new chosen one after Neo?

A new picture has just been leaked, revealing the supposed official title of the fourth part. Shunika Terry, hairstylist for film and television, first posted it on Instagram. Her wrap gift can be seen on it, the farewell present for the crew and cast for the completion of the filming of "Matrix 4":









As you can see, the title is “Matrix Resurrections“. In German, the card also says “’We love you’ – Lana & James”.

“Matrix Resurrections”: What does this title say about the plot?

“Resurrections” would fit as a title insofar as it would continue the tradition of the previous sequels “Reloaded” and “Revolutions”. And then it would also be a direct reference to Neo. Neo, the chosen one, the one who frees humanity from its fetters. The resurrection as with Jesus, the Son of God. Perhaps that crucial moment in “The Matrix” when Neo’s powers were unleashed wasn’t this one resurrection at all? Maybe it’s only coming in the fourth part now?

And since both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are part of the fourth part, that could also mean that their resurrection only happens within the Matrix. But what for? And whose work is it? Were all iterations of the Chosen One before Thomas Anderson, as Reeves’ character was called within the Matrix, visually the same?

Exciting questions to which “Matrix Resurrections” will probably start from December 23, 2021 Will provide answers.

