Nicole Kidman unpacks about marriage to Tom Cruise

From 1990 to 2001, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are one of Hollywood’s most successful couples. They fall in love on the set of Tony Scott’s film Day of thunder and get married on December 24, 1990.

First marriage to Tom Cruise

They adopt a little girl in 1992 and a boy in 1995. It seems like a fairy tale, but behind the scenes it looks very different. While Nicole Kidman wants to raise her children Catholic, Tom Cruise prefers Scientology. The couple split in 2001 due to “irreconcilable differences”. A complicated love story, according to the actress.

Nicole Kidman, who is usually discreet when it comes to her private life, has agreed to join in anyway Harper’s Bazaar to talk about their marriage and break their silence.

“I was young. I think I gave myself away,” jokes the star Destroyer. Even if it is not easy to survive such a prominent breakup, the 54-year-old has remained open to love:









I may have got a little more anxious, but I always try to be as open as possible. It’s just my way of life.

Where love falls

Fortunately, in January 2005, the actress found a loving partner in Keith Urban. She calls him the “love of her life” and gives him her heart:

Sometimes I’m suspicious because I’ve been hurt, but I’d rather open my heart than close myself. My husband Keith asked when he met me: ‘How is your heart?’ And I should have replied: ‘Open’.

Overjoyed

In 2006 the couple married and had children of their own. Since then, the couple have been enjoying their two daughters to the fullest, and Kidman adds: