Nicole Kidman in Hong Kong: quarantine exception causes outrage

Hong Kong. Hollywood star Nicole Kidman was spared a coronavirus quarantine for filming in Hong Kong. The government of the semi-autonomous Chinese metropolis confirmed on Thursday that there had been an exception to the mandatory quarantine in a much discussed case. Kidman was not mentioned by name, but it was emphasized that this person’s work was important to Hong Kong’s economy.

On social media, the exception for Kidman caused outrage, the name of the actress trending on Twitter on Thursday. “As someone who is returning to Hong Kong in a few days and has to be quarantined for three weeks instead of the one I had planned, it really pisses me off,” wrote one user.

“Olympic medalists have to be quarantined in Hong Kong, but Nicole Kidman doesn’t have to because she is a Hollywood star and has to make the movie ‘Expats’,” wrote another person.









“Friends and family in Hong Kong, how does it feel to know that Hollywood stars are exempt from quarantine rules while you are locked in a hotel room for three weeks?” Wrote another user.

Nicole Kidman was spotted shopping shortly after entering the country

In the past few days, Kidman had been seen several times in Hong Kong, and the media published photos showing them shopping. She reportedly flew in from Sydney last Thursday, which is currently in lockdown, to film the series “Expats” for Amazon Prime in Hong Kong. To date, representatives of Kidman have not commented on the criticism in relation to the US media.

Corona-related strict entry rules apply in Hong Kong. Fully vaccinated travelers must also show a negative PCR test and a positive antibody test in their own hotels in quarantine. For those who come from middle-risk countries, including Australia, there has been seven days of quarantine so far, from Friday it will be 14. If you come from a high-risk country like the USA, you have to be in isolation in Hong Kong for 21 days.