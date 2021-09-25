Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate with these pictures

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the dream couples in Hollywood. On the Internet, they not only share intimate photos with their fans, but also the secret of their love.

Photo series with 28 pictures

For her it was the second attempt at a happy marriage, for him the first time: in 2006 the Hollywood actress and the musician said yes and have been happy ever since. Anyway, it makes the impression. Whenever the couple appears in public, they seem in love, intimate and at peace with each other. This is now confirmed by the anniversary of their love, which they both celebrate on Instagram.









“13 years of magic, music, romance, wild adventure and the constant discovery of pure love. Happy anniversary, Babygirl,” writes Keith Urban under a picture of himself and Nicole Kidman on the beach. Is that the secret of their marriage? To discover love again and again and to go on adventures at the same time? In the picture, at any rate, he is standing behind his wife, wraps his arms around her, they both laugh, once again. An insight into their relationship that celebrity colleagues like too. Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Pfeiffer or Ronn Moss comment on the picture with positive emoticons.

Nicole Kidman also posted a picture of herself and her husband. However, it is a bit shorter, just writes the words “love” and “happy anniversary, baby”.

She puts a black and white picture online in which the singer and songwriter holds her head in his hands and gives her a kiss. For example, supermodel Naomi Campbell likes the picture.

Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for eleven years before she was married to Keith Urban. The couple adopted two children who lived with Cruise after the divorce. She also has two other children with the musician, the younger of whom was carried by a surrogate mother.