news.ch – Sofía Vergara: love at second sight

Although the series actress (‘Modern Family’) is now engaged to the ‘True Blood’ beauty, the spark did not jump over immediately. The native Colombian didn’t want to give out her phone number when Joe asked her for it. And the actor did so immediately after Sofía announced her separation from her former fiancé Nick Loeb.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the TV beauty recalled: “The day after I sent out the press release (on the breakup), Joe got in touch with (my ‘Modern Family’ co-star) Jesse Tyler Ferguson and said him ‘Please, please, please tell her I want her number’. I was like, ‘Jesse, no! He’s too handsome ‘. “

When love came









At some point, however, Sofia Vergara gave in. “After two days, Jesse convinced me, so I said, ‘Ok, give him my number’. I thought to myself, though, ‘I’m in New Orleans for filming and he’s in LA, nothing is going to happen’. “

But here, too, the racy South American was wrong. “We started talking a lot and then he suddenly showed up in New Orleans. Since then we’ve been inseparable, “enthused Sofía Vergara, emphasizing that she didn’t want to change anything about her beau -” apart from the fact that he is four years younger than me “.

Nevertheless, the age difference does not seem to affect the happiness in love – after all, the wedding bells will soon ring for the Hollywood couple.

(bg / Cover Media)