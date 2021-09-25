New films, series and documentaries

In October there will be a lot of new things to see on Sky Ticket: including the Sky Original about “The Ibiza Affair”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Mortal Kombat” and the series “Wellington Paranormal” by Taika Waititi.

In October it will be exciting on Sky Ticket. When Nicholas Ofczarek tries to get hold of Austria’s Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache as a detective in the Sky Original drama series “The Ibiza Affair”, when Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena dare to go crazy as DC super villains in “The Suicide Squad” when the documentary “Audrey” dares to take a fascinating look at the life of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

The series highlights in October

“Young Rock” is one of the other series highlights in October. Here, with a wink, a fictional look at the youth of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cast. “Wellington Paranormal” is a New Zealand crime comedy hit from two friends Taika Waititi (“Thor: Day of Decision”) and Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”). And the new Spanish series “Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora” follows in the footsteps of “Stranger Things” when a couple of teenagers disappear in a Spanish coastal town and a boy goes in search of them.

“Suicide Squad” and other film highlights

In addition to the current hit “The Suicide Squad”, “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds will also be airing on September 29th shortly after its theatrical release on Sky Ticket. All film fans can also look forward to the spectacular game adaptation “Mortal Kombat” on Sky Ticket. “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13” is fun for the whole family and in “Let Them All Talk” Steven Soderbergh sends Meryl Streep as the star author on an eventful cruise. In addition, all 24 Bond films from “James Bond Chases Dr. No ”to“ Specter ”can be called up via Sky Ticket. There is also an extra large program of around 60 horror hits for Halloween. From the latest hits like “Wrong Turn – The Foundation” and “The Invisible” to classics like George A. Romero’s cult hits “The Night of the Living Dead” and “Zombie”, the “Scream” and “Underworld” series and many more shocks.

New documentaries on Sky Ticket

New documentaries: Charles and Diana – A momentous wedding ”,“ The fight against Covid-19 ”from the perspective of a scientist and the HBO production“ Black Art: In the Absence of Light ”, which puts an exciting focus on black artists.

Series and shows:









The curse of Akakor – The lost treasure of the rainforest S1 (3.10.) – History

Young Rock S1 (October 4th)

Murder at my Door S1 (October 5th)

Hudson & Rex S3 (5/10) – Warner TV series

The wreck investigators – Misfortune at sea S1 (6.10.) – Nat Geo

Framed by the Killer S1 (7.10.)

Younger S7 (Oct 9) – Warner TV Comedy

Wellington Paranormal S1 (Oct 12)

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail S3 (Oct 12) – Warner TV Comedy

Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (10/13)

Animal Kingdom S5 (10/15) – Warner TV series

The Drowning S1 (October 17) – 13th Street

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (October 19)

The Ibiza Affair S1 (21.10.)

Primates S1 (10/22)

Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora S1 (24.10.)

The Syndicate – Life is not a Jackpot S4 (26.10)

The Deceived S1 (October 24th) – 13th Street

Departure – The train accident S2 (25.10.) – Universal TV

Day of the Dead S1 (October 27th) – Syfy

Critter Fixer: Two vets for all skins S1 (27.10.) – Nat Geo Wild

The Flight Attendant S1 (October 28) – Warner TV series

Suspicion / Murder S2 (10/31) – 13th Street

Documentation:

Phil Tippett: Master of Fantastic Creatures (October 2nd)

Fake Famous (October 4th)

Charles and Diana – a momentous wedding (8.10.)

Black Art: in the Absence of Light (11.10.)

The fight against Covid-19 (15.10.)

Covid diaries New York (October 18)

Audrey (10/22)

The Ibiza video: a journalistic crime thriller (21.10.)

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oct 28)

Films:

Free Guy (since September 29th)

The Divine Other (October 2nd)

Blood On My Name (October 4th)

The Suicide Squad (October 7th)

Escape from Pretoria (10.10.)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 12)

Mortal Kombat (October 15)

Fatal (October 16)

Let Them All Talk (October 18)

Jim Knopf and the wild 13 (22.10.)

Beyond the Law (23.10.)

Cats & Dogs 3: paws united! (October 24th)

Enemy or friend (25.10.)

Our Ladies (October 29th)

Further series and film restarts:

Untamed Valley S1 (1.10.)

Ted (3.10)

Our earth from space S1 (3.10.)

Argo (October 8th)

The Mindy Project S6 (October 13)

Into the Wild: Colombia S1 (14.10.)

The Fog (27.10.)

New kids hits:

Grizzy and the Lemmings S1 Continued (4.10.) – Boomerang

Bibi and Tina S1 continued (October 4th) – Junior

100% Wolf – The Legend of the Moonstone S1 (9.10.) – Junior

Craig of the Creek – In the Forest of Adventures S1 Continued (Oct 12) – Cartoon Network

DC Super Hero Girls S1 (October 18) – Cartoon Network

The Fungies S1 (25.10.) – Cartoon Network

