New China GPU, Bitcoin crashes, Ryzen price crash over

There is news from the Rising Land of the Sun: new GPUs from China with the designation JM9 are ready and supposedly as fast as a GTX 1080. The two GPUs JM9231 and JM9271 from the Chinese company Jingjia Micro supposedly have their tape-out behind them technical design should therefore be fixed. The JM9231 should be able to compete with a GTX 1050, whereas the JM9271 has the GTX 1080 in view. However, there are no other performance values ​​at the moment.

Since the trade dispute with the USA at the latest, China has had a great interest in being able to manufacture as many products as possible in its own country. One example of this are the products from Zhaoxin, a Chinese company that develops corresponding CPUs based on Via’s x86 license. But not only with processors, there are also corresponding projects with graphics cards. A good two years ago, the Chinese company Jingjia Micro announced that it would develop a GPU with the performance level of a Geforce GTX 1080.

The graphics cards planned by Jingjia Micro are to appear as part of the JM9 series and are based on the previous generation called KM7200. This was presented in August 2018 and supposedly works about as fast as a GT 640 – so no dimensions that would make us sit up and take notice. The JM9 graphics cards, on the other hand, should be significantly faster.

An entry-level GPU called JM9231 is planned, but it should only be able to compete with the GTX 1050. The company’s new flagship, on the other hand, will be the JM9271, which will have 8 TERAFLOPS and thus, as previously mentioned, the performance level of a GTX 1080. The consumption of 200 instead of 180 watts is somewhat higher than that of the old Nvidia model.

Apparently nothing has changed in the technical data of the JM9271 since it was announced three years ago: The chip will continue to clock at 1.8 GHz and 16 GB of HBM2 memory with a bandwidth of 512 GB / s will be added to it. The connection is made via a current PCI Express 4.0 interface.

Unfortunately, details on the production, the number of transistors and the specific release date are still missing. At least at AMD and Nvidia there are several months between the tape-out and the official release. So it will probably take a while before the corresponding graphics cards appear in China. Hopefully there will be benchmark results that show to what extent the JM9 GPU can compete with the old Geforce chips.

Geforce RTX 30 Super: Data on four upgraded Ampere models

Some time ago it was said that Super models will come to Ampere at the beginning of 2022 – now data on the Geforce RTX 30 Super is making the rounds. Possible technical key data for the super models of the Geforce RTX-30 series have appeared on the Internet. They come from the well-known Twitter user @ kopite7kimi, whose hit rate may not be one hundred percent, but it is quite high. Accordingly, Nvidia will bring four super models onto the market: the Geforce RTX 3060 Super, the Geforce RTX 3070 Super, the Geforce RTX 3080 Super and also one the Geforce RTX 3090 Super.

However, @ kopite7kimi already has doubts about the information leaked to him – especially regarding the technical data and the name of the RTX 3090. The cards are supposed to start at the beginning of 2022 and then, according to recent rumors, would be on the market for almost a year, before they are replaced by Lovelace.

It is said that the cards are to be viewed as complementary rather than replacing, but this brings with it the difficulty that you have to fit them into your existing portfolio without completely cannibalizing another model. For example, it remains unclear about the rumors whether the Geforce RTX 3080 Super with 8,960 shaders uses the GA102 or the GA103. Above all, however, it now uses 12 GiB memory, which makes it a bit more interesting for most enthusiastic players, but also raises technical questions.

The upgrade for the Geforce RTX 3070 Super consists in the memory, which is upgraded to GDDR6X, while nothing on the chip should change. According to this status, the greatest performance upgrade is getting the Geforce RTX 3060 in a super guise, because the number of shaders increases from 4,864 to 5,632 – almost 16 percent more units. The upgrade should also mean changing to the GA104.

Presumably, the values ​​are not what the general public would have expected from super models. If you don’t like the offer, you can wait until Lovelace, for example; the Geforce RTX-40 series is to be presented in October 2022. Or, alternatively, you can look around at AMD. It is now very likely that the super models will come, since HP has also mentioned a Geforce RTX 3080 Super in a complete AIO system.

$ 10,000 loss on Bitcoin

The crypto currency Bitcoin has recorded a loss of 10,000 euros – the financial problems at the Chinese real estate company Evergrande are said to be responsible for this.









The rate fluctuates strongly, as is usual with virtual currencies. On the night of September 21, the price of the oldest cryptocurrency fell to $ 40,200, a few days earlier the market value was $ 10,000 higher.

Bitcoin is not alone in this, the currency of Ether has also dropped from 4000 to 2,800 US dollars. The 12,000 crypto assets combined were worth about $ 1.8 trillion on Tuesday, up over nearly $ 400 billion last weekend.

What does the Chinese company Evergrande have to do with the exchange rate fluctuation? The company is in major financial problems and has not been able to complete many construction projects in China. In purely speculative terms, Evergrande’s further stakes in the Sion electric car from Sono Motors are in danger.

It has accumulated US $ 305 billion in debt, 90 percent of which is held by banks.

On Wednesday evening it will be decided how things will go on with the second largest real estate company in China, because a loan will have to be repaid by then. The People’s Party in China probably does not want to help the company.

Evergrande was unable to pay millions in debts in June, and the company is now threatened with bankruptcy. 1.2 million people are waiting to be able to move into their paid apartments, because on many construction sites there is no longer any work. Thousands of investors are unsettled, which is also reflected in the fall in cryptocurrencies. It is feared that an Evergrande bankruptcy could have global repercussions on the real estate and financial markets.

AMD Ryzen 5000 price trend is increasing

Anyone who flirted with the one AMD Ryzen 5000 but hasn’t hit it yet has to dig a little deeper into their pockets! In August this was still in the price drop, while the GPU faction around RTX 3000 and RX 6000 steadily increased in price.

The price of the much sought-after 16 Kerner Ryzen 9 5950X even fell, but this price trend is over.

The prices for the current Ryzen 5000 CPUs from AMD have risen slightly again in the last three weeks. They continue to dominate the top 10 in the PC Games hardware price comparison, but the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5600X have increased by between 2 and 5 percent. The Ryzen 7 5800X alone remained stable during the period.

The popular six-core 5600X continues to occupy first place in the price comparison charts, but it is now 5 percent more expensive.

In absolute terms, we’re talking about “only” 14 euros extra, from 255 to 269 euros. The twelve-core Ryzen 9 5900X went up 10 euros, from 489 to 499 euros. The Ryzen 9 5950X was a mere 30 euros more expensive, i.e. 4 percent.

The good news: All Ryzen 5000 CPUs are still at least 10 percent below the recommended retail price despite the slight increase in recent weeks. The price-stable Ryzen 7 5800X offers the greatest price savings with a 15 percent gap to the RRP. For the 8-core in the Geizhals charts it is only enough for 3rd place, because the 12-core 5900X is further ahead for 499 euros.

