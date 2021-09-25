New “Black Adam” pictures show the DC star · KINO.de

In “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson embodies the eponymous character and now the Hollywood star has released some impressive pictures in his role.

Believe it or not, “Black Adam” is about to finish filming. This is astonishing because the production of the DC film started out anything but optimal. Due to the corona virus, there were delays and the US theatrical release ultimately had to be on July 29, 2022 be moved. Nonetheless, things are looking a lot better now and filming could finish this week. In the course of this, Dwayne Johnson already published some pictures that show him in his antihero role.

You can see which other DC films await us in our Video see:

kino.de News – Bodyguard gets remake

In the first picture we see Johnson in his superhero suit for the first time. The actor wrote that this is not a padded muscle suit that is often worn in Marvel and DC films. In an earlier statement, Johnson’s trainer had already confirmed that the “Black Adam” star does not need a muscle suit and only achieved the required physique with pure training.









You can stream the DC film “Wonder Woman 1984” directly on Amazon Prime Video

In the second picture we can see the result of years of training. However, Dwayne Johnson particularly emphasizes the work of director Jaume Collet Serra (“Jungle Cruise”), who is responsible for some fantastic shots. This was made possible, among other things, with a special camera that is incredibly fast and takes 960 images per second. Check out Johnson’s posts here:

Dwayne Johnson still trained her so hard

With another Instagram photo, Dwayne Johnson gave his fans another look behind the scenes of “Black Adam”. We see how the actor prepares for a scene that is created with visual effects. The actor waits and is naked on top, while a make-up artist applies small white dots to various parts of the upper body.

According to Johnson, the points are used so that the effects team can track and calculate his muscle fibers while the actor romps around and plays his “Black Adam” role. Which digital effects are used here remains a mystery. However, the white dots are strongly reminiscent of so-called motion capture suits, which can be replaced with special effects in post-production. Even if Dwayne Johnson is in the shape of his life, his performance could be stepped up that way.

In the further course of his contribution, the actor emphasized that he had never trained so hard for a role because he had to keep his well-toned body in good shape for several months. Johnson made it clear in his contribution that the goal of “Black Adam” is to raise the bar even higher. We will find out whether the comic book will succeed by the time it opens in theaters at the latest.

Now it’s your turn. You can show how well you know the Hollywood star here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.