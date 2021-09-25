Netflix is ​​paying 55 million for the rights to a horror film starring Christian Bale

For a film with Christian Bale, Netflix is ​​said to have paid a considerable amount. Never before has so much been offered for a film at the European Film Market.

For the rights to Christian Bale’s next film called “The Pale Blue Eye”, Netflix has reportedly dug deep into its pockets at a record high. As the US-American industry website “Deadline” reports, the streaming provider was ready to hand over 55 million US dollars for the worldwide rights to the horror thriller by Scott Cooper for the virtual edition of the EFM (European Film Market).

Netflix has put down large sums of money for films and series on several occasions. For example, the streaming provider has secured the worldwide rights to "The Guilty" for 30 million dollars. "The Ice Road," an action film starring Liam Neeson, also cost Netflix $ 18 million. It became much more expensive with the cult series "Friends". Netflix had to pay $ 100 million to allow the streaming service to offer the series for twelve months.









Soon “The Pale Blue Eye” will also be available on Netflix. The film is set in 1830 and is about a war veteran and investigator (played by Christian Bale) who has to solve mysterious murders at a US military academy. He gets help from a “detail-oriented, young cadet” who will later make a name for himself as a world-famous author – Edgar Allen Poe.

Christian Bale and Scott Cooper: It will be their third film together. (Source: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for PSIFF)

According to the report, filmmaker Scott Cooper has been planning to adapt Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name for more than ten years. Shooting will start in autumn 2021, when Christian Bale has finished working on his next collaboration with David O. Russell and the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

The two have already proven twice that Cooper and Bale can work together to provide haunting film food. The directors and actors team worked together for the first time in 2013 for the drama “Eye for Eye”, followed by the Western “Feinde – Hostiles” in 2017.