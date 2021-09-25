Netflix film with Mark Wahlberg: This mega-star is also there

In the new Netflix film “Spenser Confidential”, Mark Wahlberg causes a sensation again. The first trailer reveals which mega-star from the music world can celebrate his film debut.

You had to find out about the new one long enough Netflix movie with Mark Wahlberg wait. Initially thought to be under the name “Wonderland”, the fists are flying again in the action comedy film “Spenser Confidential” by director Peter Berg. The trailer promises a buddy cop movie, but in the recently released trailer for the film, a completely different world star makes his first major appearance.









Netflix film with Mark Wahlberg: Post Malone gets a guest appearance

Yes, you read that right: none other than rapper and singer Post Malone, who usually fills concert halls around the world with his music, will celebrate his first real film appearance in the new Netflix film with Mark Wahlberg. You can catch a glimpse of what that might look like in the recently released trailer on YouTube. We don’t want to withhold this from you, of course, you get to see the “White Iverson” in the first few scenes.





Austin Post, the real name of the R&B musician, who is affectionately known by his fans as Posty, plays a real prison inmate whom Mark Wahlberg is supposed to meet in his role as Detective Spenser. In addition to the rapper, Wahlberg has other well-known faces at his side in the new Netflix film, including Winston Duke (Black Panther), Oscar winner Alan Arkin and UFC fighter Michael “Cowboy” Cerrone, who recently defeated the Irish star Fighter Conor McGregor suffered a defeat.

“Spenser Confidential”: That’s what the new Netflix movie is about

In Spenser Confidential, Mark Wahlberg plays a former Boston Police Officer who is better at “getting himself into trouble than preventing it”. After getting out of jail, where he also meets Post Malone, he actually plans to leave town for good. But his former trainer (Arkin) convinces him to get a new fighter, Hawk (Duke), out of his boxing stable for the ring. Problems suddenly take hold when Spenser’s former police colleagues are murdered and he tries to solve the case with Hawk.





The Netflix film with Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone is only the latest edition of the franchise, however, as ABC produced a series under the name “Spenser: For Hire” with Robert Ulrich in the leading role in the 1980s. Like “Spenser Confidential”, the series was based on the book “Wonderland” by Ace Atkins.

What else you can expect from Netflix films this year is almost magical: The anime blockbusters from Studio Ghibli are part of the program. And in general, the Netflix films for 2020 can be seen, the streaming service even promises 29 films.