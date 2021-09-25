Muscle envy: This fellow actor tells Chris Hemsworth to stop training

He is one of the most popular action heroes of this generation – Chris Hemsworth not only proves his strength as the god of thunder Thor, he also likes to flex his muscles on his Instagram account. “Today is Cheat Day” – his latest post shows the Australian, as always, well pumped up and in top form; Without his upper body he lifts a massive, circular weight, “an extra large donut”, as he describes it himself. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth: His trainer shows you how to build muscle – without any weights)









In the comments, his co-star Chris Pratt turned to the “Thor” actor with a wink. He should stop training himself even more muscles, after all, they would soon be in front of the camera together and he doesn’t want to look any less trained. And couldn’t Hemsworth put on 25 pounds quickly for his sake? (Also: For the David Beckham Body: The Football Star’s Favorite Exercise)

It was recently announced that Pratt would play a major role in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in the sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Hemsworth, as always, as Thor in the lead role. Filming is planned for January. It remains to be seen to what extent the god of thunder will obey his request.

