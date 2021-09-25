Meryl Streep: Dissatisfied with previous appearance

Saturday, September 25, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
The 69-year-old Hollywood icon can look back on extensive filmography. However, the star cannot watch any of his old films as these evoke memories from a time when she was not happy with how she looked. “I come across a movie that I’m in and I’m very young and beautiful. But I was so unhappy. I thought my nose was too big, I thought I was fat. Because these are things people tell you . “
The ‘Mamma Mia! ‘Here We Go Again’ actress played with her image time and time again throughout her career. She deliberately took on roles in which her beauty was hidden so viewers could focus on her talent. Speaking to Stephen Colbert at the annual Montclair Film fundraiser in New Jersey, she said, according to Vanity Fair, “I could play someone older than I was young. I could play a man in Angels in America. I could play you guys with it kidding the way I looked. Which is a political act to me: to say ‘It won’t always win your interest or your interest, or anything to do with kindness’. “


