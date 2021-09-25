Matt Damon, Cameo King – Oddsmeter.de

from Sidney Schering



March 4th, 2019

Stan Lee may have passed away, but another master of the unexpected sneak peek is still with us: Matt Damon.

Popcorn, role changes and cinema forms

No Marvel movie without a Stan Lee cameo. That was the rule for decades and will be temporarily valid even after Lee’s death, as the Marvel Studios have already made public: The comic book creator shot a few guest appearances for upcoming Marvel films, including the currently in the starting blocks, “Captain Marvel” before his death ». Lee also appeared in several other films, including “Suddenly Princess 2” and Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” or the “Teen Titans Go!” Film.

But Lee, rest in peace, isn’t the only cameo-obsessed name in show business. An actor may not quite match Lee’s guest star rating, but he makes up for it with a certain unpredictability. And now he’s arguably the reigning king of the cameos. Matt Damon!

Like Lee he appeared in “Thor ?? Decision Day »on: Since Damon is friends with Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, they brought him on board. His role: In Asgard he plays an actor who embodies the role of Loki in an open-air theater scene? which is possibly also a reference to “Dogma”, Kevin Smith’s religious satire, in which Damon also plays a powerful being named Loki. And speaking of Kevin Smith: As the buddy of the stoner and podcaster, who used to be mainly a director and writer, Damon has appeared in several Smith films for a few minutes or even seconds. He parodied himself and his hit “Good Will Hunting” in the irradiated showbiz satire and Kevin Smith self-parody “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”, played a pseudo-cool businessman in “Chasing Amy” and in “Jersey Girl” a guy who was played by Ben Affleck’s character is both taken with and made fun of.









Matt Damon also stopped by another friend’s directorial debut: Together with Brad Pitt, he appeared in George Clooney’s “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” as a dome show candidate, and Damon also played in the Ben Affleck vehicle “Help, I’m on a date ! » an annoying ex, whereas in Gus van Sant’s drama «Forrester ?? Found!” made an emotional reference back to “Good Will Hunting”. Steven Soderbergh, on the other hand, conjured up Matt Damon as a priest for a few seconds in his Che Guevara epic “Che”, years later Damon got an unannounced, longer guest role as a security expert in Soderbergh’s psychological thriller “Unsane”.

For Francis Ford Coppola, Damon played a (supposed) journalist for a few moments in “Youth without Youth”, in “Deadpool 2” he mimed a redneck under lots of make-up and his “The Martian” precedent has long been legendary as a lost astronaut in “Interstellar” and his appearance as the interpreter of the darn catchy tune “Scotty dosen’t now” in the lively teen comedy “Eurotrip”.

And that was still not all! How many Damon cameos did you already know and do you still remember?

