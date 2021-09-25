Loreena McKennitt “The Visit – The Definitive Edition” + GIFT!

(Quinlan Road)

“The Visit” is the album with which Loreena McKennitt gained international attention 30 years ago. Two million copies were sold in more than 40 countries at the time. The Canadian artist celebrates this with a very special and lovingly designed gift to her audience.

The five-CD reissue “The Visit – The Definitive Edition” includes, for example, the remastered songs such as “All Souls Night” or “The Lady Of Shalott” and a small book in which the singer tells more about the background of the individual pieces . The radio broadcasts of the successful album and radio interviews can also be found on the extensive work. Live recordings from 2016 are documented on another of the CDs. This extensive collection of different versions of the songs from the successful album from 1991 is suitable for addressing potential new fans, but will be most popular with fans from the very beginning.

–

