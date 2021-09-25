Knowing: Is the end of the Nicolas Cage film awesome or stupid?

“Knowing” is the apocalyptic sci-fi drama from “Dark City” director Alex Proyas and with Nicolas Cage in paranoid form. The end of the film has been hotly debated since 2009.

The end of "Knowing" is really tough. You may think what you want about the two hours before, in which you are whipped through a gloomy Boston by "Dark City" director Alex Proyas and are allowed to experience the mimic derailments of Nicolas Cage, but that "Knowing" end is a memorable one, whether you think it's simply brilliant or just plain stupid. That's behind the end and why we've still been concerned with it since 2009.









What happens at the end of “Knowing”?

(Beware: spoilers!) “Knowing” ends with a scene in which the brilliant astrophysicist John Kostler (Nicolas Cage) witnesses the end of the world in the arms of his family. Correct, there is no happy ending, no glimmer of hope on the horizon. Alex Proyas’ film is not a pretty dystopia that aims to give viewers a harmless warning. The “knowing” end is the end of the world. The mysterious, angelic beings with whom John’s son Caleb was in contact turn out to be aliens who wanted to warn the people of the earth. It’s too late now.





That a blockbuster film of this size would come with such a devastating ending was too much for many in 2009. In addition to much praise from US critic Roger Ebert, there was also plenty of malice for “Knowing”. Some found the film very entertaining, others very stupid. And the end was felt by some as a surprise, others as just consistent and redeeming, so that they no longer had to watch these simple-minded people on earth.

That is why the “Knowing” has been inspiring and frustrating since 2009

Either way, the “Knowing” ending is exciting because the death of the earth by the sun in the spectacular finale is predicted throughout the film and is also fulfilled in the end. So it’s about the question between real foresight and mere chance. And even if we cheer for our heroes, every action they take and every insight they have is ultimately in vain for the outcome of the story.

At one point in the film, even the character played by Nicolas Cage complains, “Why did I get this prophecy when there is nothing I can do about it? How am I supposed to stop the end of the world?” So, by and large, humans are irrelevant. This is a very strong message for an otherwise not always logical, often involuntarily funny film.

