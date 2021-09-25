Saturday, September 25, 2021
Katy Perry: She looks like pop diva Adele now

By Arjun Sethi
Confusion with the megastar
Katy Perry looks like another pop diva

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

© Getty Images

Ouch! Katy Perry can hardly be recognized in the latest pictures. Fans even think she looks like music colleague Adele. What’s behind it?

Long, blonde waves, big eyes with mega eyelashes, fine facial features – that can only be … well, who is it? In any case, Katy Perry, 36, is hardly recognizable on a recent Instagram post. Fans even think: she now looks like colleague Adele, 32.

Katy Perry: Adele’s doppelganger?

For the release of her latest track “Not The End Of The World”, the new mother and singer posted excerpts from the accompanying music video. It shows: the musician in a glamorous glitter outfit – and with a beauty look that is somehow reminiscent of Adele. Hundreds of comparisons of the two pop icons can be read in the comments, most fans like it. “Adele… Is that you?” or “I thought it was Adele!” it says among other things. Katy has not commented so far, and neither has Adele – the doppelganger look is probably just a coincidence.

Katy Perry likes to surprise her fans with new, sometimes very unusual styles: from black pin-up mane to platinum blonde pixie cut, everything was included. And we think: every look looks fantastic on her!

Sources used:Instagram

Arjun Sethi
