Kate Winslet in an interview about films and DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has a lot to tell during an interview in a boutique hotel in London’s Soho district. When her agent enters the room to end the interview after the allotted time, she insists in a friendly but very determined manner: “Sorry, darling. That is not possible right now. We’re having a really good conversation here and need more time. ”At the beginning, she asks the interviewer if he’s from Germany.

Yes, from Hamburg.

Unfortunately, I don’t speak a bit of German.

There’s no shame in that.

Yes, somehow I have the feeling that I should be able to speak German.

Why?

After all, I worked in Germany for a long time when we were shooting “Der Vorleser”. I’ve spent a lot of time with German film crews. Of course they all speak English. But somehow it always makes me feel like we British are lazy.

You’re anything but lazy when it comes to filmmaking. How do you motivate yourself for new tasks?

One of my motivations is fear. I’m always a little afraid of failure. And it doesn’t matter how many films I’ve made in the meantime. In the back of my mind I always have this fear of playing the part wrong. This fear also drives me.

In what way?

Before doing “Between Two Lives”, I was doing “Wonder Wheel” with Woody Allen. I only had three weeks between the two films. I don’t usually do that. But who cancels a film with Woody Allen? I barely had time to prepare. They brought me the script for “Wonder Wheel”. I was so excited and someone was waiting outside to take the script back after I finished it. When I read the last page, I was sitting on the stairs feeling sick and overwhelmed. Because I knew I didn’t want to cancel the shooting. At the same time, I had no clue how to play this role.

How do you work your way out of such a fear hole?









My daughter helped me with this. She said: First of all, the way you behave here is ridiculous. Second, you always find a solution. Just listen to yourself. None of this makes any sense. You pull yourself together now and work with Woody Allen first and then you do the other film. One after the other.

Has your daughter become a kind of coach and confidante?

Yes. Both of my teenagers are incredibly honest with me. And they are hardly impressed by my job, because I keep them out of all the hype about my person. I didn’t keep dragging them onto film sets as a kid, either. They were allowed to come along on a very few selected days to watch me at work. But only if I knew that they would learn something from it. They were never those spoiled actors who show up on the set, immediately know where the catering is and act horribly. They always politely waited to be assigned their place. And my son Joe is my moral compass when he’s only thirteen.



Kate Winslet also enjoys working for the Woody Allen film during the summer holidays.

:



Image: dpa



On what occasions?

I recently came to school for a project. A classmate of his had chosen the same subject as he. I said to him: “Joe, you implemented the topic much better.” He took my hand very gently, looked me straight in the eye and replied: “Mum, you don’t have to say that now. He’s such a good boy. ”Both children now understand how important acting is to me and what it means to be an actress. And now we’re working on my roles as a team, so to speak.

Filmmaking as a family project?