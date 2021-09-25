Saturday, September 25, 2021
Julia Roberts: marriage at the end? That message is clear

By Sonia Gupta
Julia Roberts (51) has appeared shockingly thin in public appearances lately. There were rumors that marital problems were causing the actress to feel upset. Julia has been married to cameraman Danny Moder (49) for 16 years. The couple have twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (14) and their son Henry (11) together.

You can see how Julia and Danny dealt with rumors of crisis in the past in the video above.

You can see what was really behind Julia’s weight loss here:

Snogging in the limousine

Julia, who guards her private life like a treasure and hardly talks about her family, has now taken the wind out of the sails of all negative voices on Instagram. She posted a photo that could not describe the state of their marriage more clearly: Julia and Danny smooch on the back seat of a limousine.




The couple have just attended the Golden Globes ceremony together and are obviously indulging in hamburgers from a California-famous fast food chain on their way home.

If you can’t see the photo, click here.

Even at the Globes they were walking hand in hand

“I had a great evening with my sweetheart,” writes the “Pretty Woman” actress about the snapshot. At the award ceremony, she walked the red carpet alone, but when she got to the ballroom she held hands with her husband, as revealed by a visitor’s Instagram video.

How nice that Julia and Danny live out their love so relaxed and happy.

