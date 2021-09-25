Jennifer Lopez feels like an “outsider” in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez (52) is not only a super successful musician – the American is also a sought-after actress! In the past she has been in front of the camera for big films such as “Manhattan Love Story”, “The Boy Next Door” and “Hustlers”. For her acting talent, she has also been nominated twice for a Golden Globe. Still, J.Lo sometimes doesn’t feel like he belongs in Hollywood …

On the official Instagram-Page of her cosmetics brand, the “On The Floor” interpreter recently shared a clip in which, among other things, she talked about self-love – and in this video she poured the heart out to her community. “As with most people, there are many moments in my life when I feel like an outsider – and that’s how I feel sometimes in Hollywood”the 52-year-old explained.

Recently Jennifer but strong support at her side again at Hollywood events: The “Hustlers” actress made her love comeback with actor Ben Affleck (49) public in July. In the meantime, the couple has already appeared on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival and at the Met Gala.









Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Jennifer Lopez, singer

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, actors

