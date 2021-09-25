Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr returns after all

Released 11/20/2019 9:03 AM

Warning, spoilers on the MCU: The fate of Iron Man in Avengers 4: Endgame made many fans sad. Fortunately, it turns out that actor Robert Donwey Jr. is not going to go away. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will remain for a while. The star will even return as Iron Man in two upcoming Marvel titles. You can find out exactly how Marvel envisions it here.

For Robert Downey Jr., being a superhero is far from over. The star actor will continue to appear as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was announced back in September that the 54-year-old actor would appear to be in the Black Widow film. The strip about the eponymous Marvel heroine heralds the fourth phase of the franchise in April next year. It will of course be played by Scarlett Johansson again.









Now Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum has revealed more about Downey’s role. He is said to be in an upcoming Marvel series for Disney’s streaming service Disney + on board. In an episode of BuzzFeed Celeb’s show, Plays With Puppies, Goldblum reveals that he was at Disney Studios. There he should be in an episode of the upcoming MCU series What If …? speaking his role Grandmaster. He also said that Downey will also appear on the episode: “This episode contains the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will be speaking in it.”

What If …? will be an animated anthology series coming to Disney Plus in 2021. All 23 previously released films in the Marvel universe are treated in 23 episodes. The important difference is that important key moments should be different. The character named The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) observes these alternate events. In addition to Goldblum and Downey, many other actors will also play their roles in What If …? speak.

In the USA and also in the Netherlands, Disney Plus was launched on November 12, 2019. In Germany, the time has come on March 31, 2020. Black Widow will then start in German cinemas a month later on April 30, 2020.

Source: Plays With Puppies