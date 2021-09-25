Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsIron Man: Robert Downey Jr returns after all
News

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr returns after all

By Sonia Gupta
0
47




Image by Moritz Döring

Released 11/20/2019 9:03 AM

Warning, spoilers on the MCU: The fate of Iron Man in Avengers 4: Endgame made many fans sad. Fortunately, it turns out that actor Robert Donwey Jr. is not going to go away. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will remain for a while. The star will even return as Iron Man in two upcoming Marvel titles. You can find out exactly how Marvel envisions it here.


Previous articlePreview: TV tips on Saturday (25.09.2021)
Next articleThe mood in the digital industry
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv