Infinite – Instead of in the cinema: Mark Wahlberg blockbusters now directly on Amazon Prime

Almost everyone has had it before: a déjà vu experience that creates the impression of having experienced or seen a place or a certain situation before. Today this effect can be explained by misdirected processes in the brain, traumatic damage or a hallucination. In the past, however, déjà-vus was associated with omens for a previous life, which have settled in the subconscious and repeatedly come to the surface.

And that’s actually true – at least for Antoine Fuqua’s new science fiction thriller Infinite with Mark Wahlberg! Because here a man discovers that the hallucinations, which have plagued him since childhood, almost driven him insane, go back to visions of his previous life and are not just imagination!

After this incredible discovery, for Mark Wahlberg’s character Evan Michaels, nothing is suddenly what it used to be. It crashes, walls are broken and a car appears in the interrogation room where Evan von Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years of slave) is being held captive – and you almost feel a little bit of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator-Words «Come with me if you want to live» reminded me.

Thereupon Wahlberg, Ejiofor and his savior (Sophie Cookson The Crucifixion, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) a crazy chase through a government building, at the end of which there is an even more incredible explanation: Because Evan has eternal life, can fall back on memories and crucial fragments from his previous existences like the members of a secret covenant.

Unsure what to think of it, he joins the so-called Infinites, the Eternals. But the timing could hardly have been more unfavorable: One of them, the mysterious Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), wants to destroy the world and urgently needs to be dissuaded from his plan. And so Evan finds himself in the middle of a breakneck chase that takes him from Great Britain to Mexico, Nepal, New York City, the Alps or Thailand.









From movie to VoD premiere

With so much visual power, star power and action-packed tension, it is almost a bit surprising that Infinite, the new film by action thriller specialist Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The equalizer, Southpaw), a cinema premiere is denied, instead it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video with immediate effect.

And as for the US: While A Quiet Place 2 The box office was ringing in May 2021, Paramount pushed the science fiction thriller co-produced by Mark Wahlberg, a loose adaptation of the novel The Reincarnationist Papers from D. Eric Maikranz, to the in-house streaming service Paramount +, where subscribers have been able to access it since June 10, 2021.

With us was for Infinite originally circled a theatrical release on September 9, 2021. And now we also know why this never had to be complied with and then painted again. In this sense: Have fun with Infinite on Amazon Prime Video!

Posted on 9/24/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

