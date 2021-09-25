In the video for the most expensive Netflix movie of the year, Dwayne Johnson takes more than all of the Fast & Furious films combined

Even in the first trailer for Red Notice, we watched with great pleasure as Gal Gadot’s fist lands in Ryan Reynolds’ face. A long clip for (according to Netflix information) the most expensive and largest Netflix film of the year is now spreading the action scene from Red Notice. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot takes on Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson at the same time.

Red Notice clip with Dwayne Johnson at a major Netflix event

Red Notice – Clip 1 (English) HD

This Saturday the Netflix event Tudum (named after the characteristic sound when the N logo appears) takes place for the first time. The streaming service has announced news, insights and trailers for the most popular Netflix series and films. Today we reported on the most important news. You can watch the live stream of the event here.









Why the Red Notice clip with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot is a natural phenomenon

While Gadot goes out of the fight without a scratch or a drop of sweat, the characters get spanked by Johnson and Reynolds according to all the rules of the art. The balance of power is downright bizarrely unequal. Johnson’s in the face, in German.

It feels like watching a rare natural event, such as the fall of an iceberg in the Arctic. After all, Johnson (just like Jason Statham and Vin Diesel) has built a clause into his Fast and Furious contracts that literally guarantees him not to look too bad in fistfights. This clause is clearly not in his Red Notice contract (and maybe that’s why the film is so expensive).

Red Notice launches on November 12th on Netflix.

