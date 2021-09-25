I know what you did last summer – Now the post is off: Final trailer

It almost seems like the series remake of I know what you did last summer allow even more artistic freedom than already thought – and yet the new trailer somehow reminds a lot more of what you associate with the brand than the teaser did.

Of course, the format cannot do without changes and new impulses, but that’s exactly why fans who already know the original from 1997 by heart should get their money’s worth and, at best, be really surprised again.

In the teaser, the person was portrayed by Madison Iseman was run over (in the classic it was Ray who was played by Freddie Prinze Jr.), neither shown nor described – the trailer now reveals how a female corpse is pulled out of the water. Is it about the unfortunate woman who ran in front of the car?

If so, it would be one of the bigger deviations, because the fisherman, whose apparently lifeless body Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer – Voices from Beyond, 9-1-1 – LA emergency call), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Summer catch, Scooby-Doo), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The curse) and Ryan Phillippe (Ice cold angels, LA crash) have vanished in their times, was never dead at all. The twist? He was the killer!

So we can already rule out Benjamin Willis as a murderer when it comes to the remake of Amazon Prime Video and producer Neal H. Moritz.

But who then terrorizes Ezekiel Goodman (A shore, Dragonfly), Brianne Tju (iZombie, Chicago PD.), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Ashley Moore (Pop star: Never Stop, Never Stopping, Alone Together), Madison Iseman (Jumanj: Welcome to the jungle, Fear of Rain – The fear in you) and Sonya Balmores (Lucifer, Roswell, New Mexico)?









This is exactly what subscribers from the streaming portal should be able to speculate about from October 15, i.e. shortly before Halloween.

Real sympathizers could not be there, however, because unlike Jennifer Love Hewitt, whose character Julie, the only one from the quartet, would have preferred to face the police rather than sweep a murder under the carpet, the teenagers seem from the remake of I know what you did last summer to all agree on one thing – none of them want the secret to be revealed:

“You are the worst people I know – fake drug-addicted sociopaths who just lie around all the time”, accuses an unknown voice of her accomplices, who may still be haunted by a guilty conscience. Either way, things seem to be going on in this series.

Of course, it arises here – as with MTV’s Scream Back then – the question of whether the slasher concept really works in series form or whether we are here in the event of success pretty Little Liars-Cutting expected, where the real killer was only revealed after six long seasons, but before that almost every supporting character was suspected of murder.

Slashers live from misleading the audience right up to the last act and luring them onto the wrong track, until their suspicion of who is the culprit is either confirmed in the end or not.

If you delay this aha effect unnecessarily, it usually only leads to frustration in viewers, because at some point the cat has to get out of the bag. So we can only hope that in the last episode of the coming first season we will really find out what mysterious personality is behind it all and torment the kids with unsettling news.

Posted on 9/24/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

