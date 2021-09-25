“I can’t believe it”: Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari – Panorama – Gesellschaft

US pop singer Britney Spears got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Sunday in which she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari (27) on the cheek and proudly presents a ring. She answered his question whether she liked the diamond ring with “Yes”. She writes: “I can’t believe it!”

The dancer and fitness trainer Ashgari also posted a photo on Instagram in which Spears shows her ring finger and ring while he kisses her.

Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told CNN and the Hollywood Reporter, “The couple officially announced their long-term relationship today and are deeply touched by the support, devotion and love they have received.” Spears’ new ring was from the New Yorker Jeweler Roman Malayev was designed and is unique. The word “lioness” is engraved on the inside of the ring.

The couple met on the set of their music video “Slumber Party” in 2016, in which he played their lover. On New Year’s Day 2017, the “Gimme More” singer officially announced her relationship with Asghari on Instagram. Spears recently shared a couple’s photo with Asghari, stating that he had “lived through both the toughest and best years of my life” with her. Asghari himself announced in February that he would continue to support Spears in following her dreams and creating the future she desires and deserves. He is looking forward to a normal, wonderful future together. “









It was only on Tuesday that Britney Spears’ father James announced that he wanted to step down as guardian for his daughter after 13 years. He made a corresponding application to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. For Spears, this is another significant step on the way to a self-determined life. In June, she had said in an emotional court hearing that she would like to get married and have another child, but that she had not been allowed to see a doctor to remove her IUD. Spears has two teenage sons from her 2007 divorced marriage to Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. Initially, James Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns. (dpa)