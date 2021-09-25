Hugh Jackman says farewell to his fans in a touching way (video) · KINO.de

After 17 years as a mutant wielding claws, it’s over. Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for the first time in “X-Men” in 2000 – at that time still with a significantly narrower stature – what would develop into his most famous role over the years. With “Logan” he is now giving his farewell performance and in line with the theatrical release of the superhero film, Hugh Jackman published an emotional video to say goodbye to his fans.

With Wolverine, Hugh Jackman gave a face to one of the most popular cartoon characters and his repeated performances ensured that the popularity of the anti-hero even reached new heights. Hugh Jackman drove the Adamantium claws nine times, if you count the short appearances in “X-Men: First Decision” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”; with the cameo in “Deadpool” we even come to ten films.

In view of this career, it is hardly surprising that not only fans regret the departure from Wolverine, although he gave them a comforting farewell gift with "Logan". Even before Hugh Jackman himself, the emotions do not stop, as he now made clear with a touching video to his fans.









Hugh Jackman says “thank you” to all Wolverine fans after 17 years

Underlaid by Johnny Cash’s “Hurt”, which should have caused some wet eyes in the first trailer for “Logan”, Hugh Jackman published fan art for “Logan” in the video. Each individual artist is mentioned by name and the Wolverine actor thanked all fans for the 17 years together.

Of course, many would like Hugh Jackman to open his claws one more time, the hashtag #OneLastTime made the rounds on Twitter, but “Logan”, according to his own assertion, will be his last appearance as a mutant. And although one or the other would have wished for a “Wolverine / Deadpool” film with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, his third solo appearance is certainly a worthy and fitting ending for Logan.