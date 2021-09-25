Hugh Jackman – Look forward to these upcoming films

In Logan – The Wolverine embodied Hugh Jackman from this week the iconic X-Men figure for the ninth and last time. After his mutant role opened the door to Hollywood for him in 2000, that doesn’t mean that we will have to do without his screen presence in the future, because he has long since made himself indispensable as an actor in Hollywood. You can find out here which clawless roles await the now 48-year-old Australian.

Hugh Jackman as ringmaster

as The Greatest Showman on Earth Hugh Jackman is allowed to play the real circus founder PT Barnum in the film of the same name, who rose to be an early entertainer in the mid-19th century. Theatrical release: January 4th, 2018

Anticipation factor: Everyone who appreciates Hugh Jackman as a Tony winner, Oscar vocalist, Les Misérables actor or singing pirate can, like me, be pleased that The Greatest Showman on Earth is not just a biopic, but also a musical will be.

© Warner bros. Hugh Jackman: already in The Prestige with a flair for show business

Hugh Jackman as an Australian animal

In the animation film Larrikins Hugh Jackman is part of the linguistic cast who breathes vocal life into the adventures of a rabbit-nosed butler in the Australian outback. Theatrical release: February 15, 2018

Anticipation factor: If you are not yet convinced by the unusual (real) animal species of the Larrikins protagonist, it should also be said that the voice cast is made up almost exclusively of Australian actors: In addition to Hugh Jackman, this also includes Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Naomi Watts, Jacki Weaver and Ben Mendelsohn.

© Tobis Hugh Jackman was already an animal in Prisoners when someone kidnapped his daughter

Hugh Jackman wearing sandals

In Bible film Apostle Paul Hugh Jackman is said to embody the famous Jesus disciple, who first has to be struck blind in order to change from Saul to Paul.

Anticipation factor: The recent film adaptations based on biblical stories (I am thinking of Noah or Risen, for example) have not exactly enjoyed resounding success in Germany. Can Hugh Jackman’s cast in a Bible epic change that?









© Universal The refined Hugh Jackman: still here in Les Misérables

Hugh Jackman as a Broadway singer

Hugh Jackman is completely in his element Broadway 4D show when, as a street singer and actor, he tries to get a foot in the door on New York’s famous theater mile.

Anticipation factor: With singer Christina Aguilera and Glee teacher Matthew Morrison, the film by Gary Goddard and Hugh Jackman’s old X-Men director Bryan Singer is clearly geared towards a lot of music. Let’s hope that the project, which is currently stalled in its planning, will really come about.

© Cinema world Hugh Jackman seeks the spotlight (He’s already lit here in The Fountain)

Hugh Jackman as a longed-for seafarer

It’s just a rumor so far, but if this proves to be true, Hugh Jackman could be in The Odyssey Play the world-famous Greek wanderer and king who tries once again to get home after the Trojan Wars.



Anticipation factor: The last ideas for a new cinematic version of Homer’s Odyssey came after Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy, but that was more than a decade ago. Should Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence actually take over the reins of the remake, it could turn out to be an exciting film.

© Warner bros. Hugh Jackman: a ship’s captain already in Pan