How is Steven Spielberg’s son Sawyer doing as an actor?

Steven Spielberg is one of the most successful directors in Hollywood, his son Sawyer is still at the beginning of his career as an actor. The 28-year-old plays his first major role in “Honeydew”. The trailer for the horror thriller that has now been published gives an impression of his performance.

Steven Spielberg with his son Sawyer on vacation in Portofino, Italy. (Image: ddp images / Milanpix)

“Honeydew” is about a couple (Sawyer Spielberg and Malin Barr) who find shelter in an old farmer’s house during a road trip. Here the two are soon haunted by terrible nightmares and visions.









Also read: “Bond” to “Black Widow”: Their theatrical release is a “Mission: Impossible”

The horror thriller has been shown at several film festivals, including the Tribeca Film Festival and the Nightstream Film Festival. In the USA, the independent production can be seen in cinemas from March 13th, as can the website Collider reported. Whether, when and where it will be shown in Germany has not yet been determined.

In “Honeydew”, Sawyer Spielberg played his first leading role in a feature film; strictly speaking, the appearance was not his acting debut. According to the database IMDB was the youngest son of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw already seen in a short film. And in “Die Verlegerin”, a film by his father, he had an extra role.

In the video: Great white shark comes to life: Spielberg’s film monster moves into the museum