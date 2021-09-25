Horror October: These series and films come before Halloween

Are you planning a streaming evening? We have a couple of suggestions. Image: keystone

Autumn brings new episodes of “You”, “On My Block” and the sequel to “Venom”. Here are the film and series highlights from major streaming platforms and a cinema tip.

Streaming providers have announced various new releases for October. In addition to thrillers and dramas, there are also comedies and love stories.

Netflix

“You”

(2018, series, season 3)

The US actor Penn Badgley plays the leading role. Image: Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) married Love and became a father. He seems to be absorbed in his new role, but fears the deadly impulsiveness of his wife (played by Victoria Pedretti), who knows all of his tricks. Because their marriage serves as the perfect camouflage for the captivity in which Joe lives. And then he falls in love with the woman who lives next door.

At the 15th October starts the third season of «You».

“The Guilty”

(2021, thriller)

The thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading role is about a police officer who tries to rescue a kidnapped woman over the phone. The whole film takes place in a single morning.

The remake of the Danish film of the same name from 2018 is from October 1 available on Netflix.

“Locke & Key”

(2020, series, season 1)

Imagine you have a key that fits in every lock and takes you to any place, provided that the key knows it. In the first season of the mystery series, the siblings Bode, Connor and Kinsey find various keys that give them special abilities. At the end of the first season, they are tricked by a demon. Season 2 will probably start there.

Image: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

The only thing known is that the series should come in October, there is no exact start date.

“On My Block”

(2018, series, season 4)

The comedy accompanies a group of friends through their high school life and out into the life of the big city. The group of friends from “On My Block” has gone their separate ways for two years since last season. But when a secret is revealed, they have to pull together again.

A scene from season 3. PICTURED: KEVIN ESTRADA / NETFLIX

The fourth season for “On My Block” is on 4th of October starts, the last one.

Disney Plus

“Just Beyond”

(2021, series, season 1)



Disney Plus is celebrating Halloween with scary films and series with the Hallowstream. A new series coming as part of the Hallowstream is “Just Beyond”. The horror series is based on the comics of the same name by RL Stine. In their school, young people discover a place full of supernatural beings such as ghosts, witches and extraterrestrials. In eight episodes, the young people embark on a journey of self-discovery in this supernatural world.

“Just Beyond” is from October 13th available on Disney Plus.









Amazon Prime

“My Name is Pauli Murray”

(2021, documentary)



Law, activism, poetry, religion: Pauli Murray’s interests were diverse. 15 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, Murray fought for social justice and shaped the awareness of race and gender equality. As a non-binary, American / African person, Murray knew what it was like to live beyond the previously accepted cultural norms. The documentary tells of Murray’s personal path, but also of his political commitment, which was way ahead of his time.

The documentation “My Name is Pauli Murray” is from October 1 available on Amazon Prime.

Sky

“Young Rock”

(2021, series, season 1)



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Image: nbc entertainment

“Young Rock” is set in 2023, when Dwayne Johnson is running for US President. He looks back on his childhood and adolescence. The flashbacks are scheduled for 1982, 1987 and 1990. The show is about his development from a rebellious teenager to a college football player and how he became a superstar.

The first season of «Young Rock» is from 4th of October available on Sky.

“Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn” (2021, series, 1st season)

Dan Perlman (left) and Kevin Iso (right). Image: showtime

Friends Dan and Kevin are struggling to adjust to life in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The comedy “Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn” is an adaptation of the digital series “Flatbush Misdemeanors”, which was also created by Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso.

The Swiss premiere of the first season is on October 13th.

movie theater

“Supernova”

(2020, love drama)



Colin Firth (left) and Stanley Tucci travel through Great Britain in “Supernova”. Image: Weltkino Filmverleih

“Supernova” is a romantic drama with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in the leading roles. You play a couple of lovers who are traveling through Great Britain in their caravan after being diagnosed with dementia. They want to enjoy their remaining time to the full.

«Supernova» comes on October 7th to the movies.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

(2021, superhero film)

It is a sequel to “Venom” (2018) and the second film from Sony’s “Spider-Man Universe”.

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

It’s been a year since journalist Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) merged with the Alien Venom. He is still trying to adapt to his new circumstances. To advance his career, Brock interviews convicted serial killer Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson) prior to his execution. However, Kasady survived this and escaped from prison. It turns out: Kasady is also possessed by a symbiote: Carnage.

Swiss cinemas will show “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from October 21.