Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in a double interview

One is considered a chameleon in front of the camera. Christian Bale (45) was just as much the murderous “American Psycho” as the comic superhero “Batman”. The other was Jason Bourne, one of the most powerful secret agents in Hollywood cinema – and Matt Damon (49) was a cool rascal in the “Ocean” films.

When these two character actors get together and then add a bit of humor, you can expect a special male friendship film. In “Le Mans 66” they play racing driver Ken Miles (Bale) and car engineer Carroll Shelby (Damon), who are determined to win the 24-hour race in France. The cinema release for the nostalgic drama is November 14th.

Mr. Bale, Mr. Damon, in your new film, men are racing around in circles in cars. Is this occupation still appropriate in the Greta Thunberg era?

Bale: Greta is fantastic! It is madness that the clock is ticking on this planet and that so little is being done about the climate catastrophe. But racing isn’t responsible for that. We would have bent the history a little too much if we had redesigned the GT40 Ford in the film “Le Mans 66” into an electric car.

Damon: We made a historical film about the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966, in which Ford did everything it could to defeat its big rival Ferrari. You can’t put today’s expectations on top of that.

What cars do you drive in real life?

Bale: I have a pick-up truck – and I’m waiting for something similar to come out in an e-version. A model is supposed to come out this year, and I’ll pounce on it.

Damon: I drive a Tesla.

Is the relationship between men and cars special?

Bale: Not just between men and cars, also between women and cars. My wife is a much better driver. She chased me around Gotham City as a stunt driver in Batman films. She was in one of the police cars. The desire for speed is deep in people – and it’s always about maintaining control over machines. These racing cars are monsters. Controlling them is like trying to ride a goddamn dragon.

Damon: Racing back then was crazy: the drivers were going at 230 mph. But what they didn’t know was whether the brakes were working on the next corner. Back then, they were the weakest part of the car.

Did you enjoy taking a seat in the legendary racing cars?

Damon: To be honest, we just sat in replicas and didn’t even have engines.









Bale: The real GT 40s are in the museum and are worth about $ 20 million. Nobody would have let us drive them.

The competition between the racing drivers in your film is fierce. Is competition something constructive or a destructive force?

Bale: The film is about the cooperation between the legendary engineer Carroll Shelby and the equally legendary racing driver Ken Miles.

Damon: History reminded me of how a film is made. The same dynamics are at play: on the one hand the creative forces and on the other hand corporations – with us it’s the film studios. And there is constant friction between the two.

Are you afraid that there will soon be no more movies like this in Hollywood?

Damon: Absolutely. But these are not fears. It looks the same today. The studios only give the green light for simple stories – superhero stories. Good guys versus bad guys. They fight each other three times, and the good guys win twice. And everyone eats popcorn.

What is it about the acting profession that attracts you when it’s not about superhero films?

Bale: That you can live your madness to a degree that you would ask about your state of health elsewhere. It’s like kids, only mom calls you in for dinner.

Damon: There are whole worlds being built around you, and everyone thinks that’s completely normal.

Do you watch your movies with your kids?

Bale: My kids haven’t seen any of my films for a long time. My daughter came across the western “Feinde – Hostiles” by chance. I firmly believed that she would praise me, my heart opened. All she said was, “That was so boring.”

Damon: My daughter really wanted to see the Martian because other girls had seen him at school. At first I had certain concerns, after all an antenna is digging into my stomach. Recently I wanted to show her “Good Will Hunting”. She absolutely didn’t want to.

Have you ever driven on the German autobahn without a speed limit?

Damon: Yeah.

Bale: Yeah.

And?

Bale: It was completely different from anything I have known. But one thing really surprised me: that the Germans drive so well and don’t hit the gas pedal all the way down to the floor. I assume that the only ones who go crazy on the German autobahn are the tourists because they are not allowed to race anywhere else.