Hollywood: Kate Winslet a role model for young actresses – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Michele K. Short / HBO / imago images / Cinema Publishers C)

Kate Winslet, 45, British actress, draws up contracts to keep her wrinkles from being touched up. “I have a written assurance that I will not edit any photos,” said Winslet to the news portal T-Online. Her face should not be narrowed, her body should not be changed and no wrinkles, spots or dents should be removed. She does this because she wants to be a role model for younger colleagues. They should know that most of the glamorous shots are retouched. “Because nobody looks that perfect – not even a Hollywood star.”

Open detailed view (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / dpa)

Jean Castex, 55, French Prime Minister, plays a conductor. Castex, a proven train fanatic, was allowed to make announcements on board the night train from Paris to Nice. The train ran regularly for the first time in three years. “Ladies and gentlemen, may I ask for your attention! I warmly welcome you on board the night train 5773 with the destination Nice Ville,” he said, as can be seen on a video. The train enthusiast has also written a book about the Perpignan-Villefranche-de-Conflent railway.









Open detailed view (Photo: Carmen Jaspersen / dpa)

Roman Bürki, 30, Swiss football goalkeeper, argues with an airline in front of the Düsseldorf district court. The Borussia Dortmund keeper is demanding EUR 21,500 in damages from Eurowings. The airline left Bürki and his girlfriend at the airport on July 3, 2020 despite valid tickets in Düsseldorf because the flight was overbooked, according to his lawyer. Because the ground staff could not offer an alternative, he had to charter a private jet to get to Mallorca in time, where he wanted to visit a property. The lawyer for the Lufthansa subsidiary called the lawsuit unfounded. Bürki and his companion were no longer there at the time of boarding. The machine took off with two free seats.

Open detailed view (Photo: – / picture alliance / dpa / Netflix)

Jeffrey Lowe, US private zoo director, is no longer a tiger king. The US judiciary confiscated 68 lions, tigers and other big cats from his zoo. The Justice Department said that three inspections of Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s park in the state of Oklahoma had repeatedly found serious deficiencies in relation to the health and welfare of the animals. Lowe had become known through the Netflix series “Tiger King”, he had taken over the private zoo from his former business partner Joe Exotic. Exotic, nicknamed “Tiger King”, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly hiring a murderer to kill an animal rights activist.

Alyssa, 11, a young US criminalist, found a kidnapper with the help of specialist knowledge from a favorite series. According to prosecutors, the Florida girl smeared blue toy slime on a man who was trying to drag her into a car on the way to school. “I knew that there could be better evidence if the police found him,” the girl told NBC. You were able to tear yourself away from the man, the police were then able to identify him after a manhunt with the help of surveillance camera recordings and that blue slime. She knows the importance of evidence because she likes to watch the TV series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.