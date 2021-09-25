Hollywood fear: Kate Winslet felt out of place!

Kate Winslet (45) had some doubts at the beginning of her film career! The Briton became known to a larger audience in particular through her leading role in the world-famous film “Titanic”. She is now one of the most famous and successful actresses in Hollywood. In an interview, the star confessed that she did not always see herself as part of the glamorous film world. To start her career Kate were even afraid of Hollywood!

With the Los Angeles Times the 45-year-old chatted openly about her beginnings in the film industry. After she and Leonardo DiCaprio (46) stood in front of the camera for “Titanic”, she decided to shoot smaller projects for the time being. “To be honest, I was scared of Hollywood. A big creepy place where everyone had to be thin and have a certain look”, revealed Kate. She just felt out of place at the time.

“And I knew that I didn’t look like that,” she admitted in the conversation, revealing her former emotional state. Kate thought she hadn’t earned her place in the industry yet – which is why she should have been all the more surprised when she dusted off the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron’s (66) cruise drama.









Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in "Titanic"





