Saturday, September 25, 2021
Heavy storm: George Clooney’s house sinks in the mud

George Clooney (59) is currently out of luck with his luxury villas! Just a few days ago, the actor made headlines with his home in Los Angeles. His property has apparently been renovated for more than a year and the construction site noise is said not to go down well with his neighbors. The villa in California is just one of them Georges Luxury dwellings. He and his wife Amal (43) also own a mega-mansion in Berkshire, England – and it is currently sinking in mud and water.

On pictures that The Sun there is hardly anything left to be seen of George’s luxury estate. Almost the entire green area is under water and the area directly in front of the villa sinks into brown mud and dirt. Although the house and the boat dock are usually a few meters apart, George and his loved one could currently get on the yacht from their garage. The persistent rains on the island are to blame for the muddy dilemma.

And the bad weather is not only a headache for the 59-year-old – Some other celebrities who live in the immediate vicinity have also been hit hard by the storm. The house of the Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee (62) is also surrounded by flooded terrain and can hardly be reached from the road.




George Clooney’s home in England
Amal and George Clooney at the Moon Landing Event, 2019
Radio presenter Debbie McGee


