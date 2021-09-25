“Grizzly II” film with George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen – Culture

The genre of the grizzly bear horror film has had a niche existence in the history of cinema so far – and anyone who thinks that this is a scandal is of course absolutely right.

But at least in this respect there is good news at the beginning of the year: The film “Grizzly II: Revenge”, shot in 1983, but never completed, was completed almost forty years later. In it you can admire in the prime of their youth as unknown actors: George Clooney, Charlie Sheen and Laura Dern.

Grizzly hardcore fans will of course laugh tiredly and say, oh, we’ve known that for a long time! Because the Hungarian producer of the film, Suzanne C. Nagy, announced some time ago that she had taken the footage of the future Hollywood stars from the archive. But now she has also put the film online so that you can admire it in all its glory. At least in America it is available as video on demand from the usual streaming platforms.

Because the grizzly looks more like a dummy than a bear, you only see him briefly and blurred in the film.

Of course, the film would have gathered dust in the basement forever if it weren’t for the coincidence that Clooney, then 22, Sheen, then 18, and Dern, then 16, had become famous later in life. So their names are now at the top of the poster.

That makes sense in terms of marketing, of course, but it’s also a bit bold: The three of them don’t survive the first six minutes of the film. You become the victim of an angry grizzly mother who takes revenge on humans in a national park for her grizzly children who were killed by poachers.

Of course there is also a Grizzly II mouth and nose protection: If you cannibalize a film, then do it properly

The national park is slated to host a Woodstock music festival for thousands of teenagers, and at the beginning of the film, they will spend the night in the park. But no sooner have Clooney and Dern hid under the picnic blanket to cuddle than a grizzly – or a fascinating static grizzly dummy – eats up first the two and then Charlie Sheen.

The genesis of “Grizzly II” is at least as bizarre as the film itself. It is indirectly Steven Spielberg’s fault that it even exists. After his “Great White Shark” came to the cinema in 1975 and became a worldwide hit, hard-working copyists immediately got to work. They made horror films on the assembly line in which all kinds of predators rammed their fangs into beautiful teenage bodies. This included “Grizzly”, part one, which started in 1976 and grossed many times over on a modest budget of less than a million dollars.

A huge music festival was held especially for the film on a Russian military training area in the Hungarian pampas.

Around the same time, in the middle of the Cold War, the Hungarian film industry sent a young woman named Suzanne C. Nagy to America. Nagy claims to have studied law and was one of the first women to attend the Hungarian film school in Budapest. She was tasked with bringing some Hollywood glamor behind the Iron Curtain to her homeland by persuading American filmmakers to not shoot their productions in expensive Los Angeles, but in cheap Hungary.









The lady can be described as a pioneer in her field. Meanwhile, many countries advertise with representatives in America for large US productions. Today, Hungary is a Hollywood hotspot, where blockbusters like “The Martian” with Matt Damon or “Blade Runner 2049” with Ryan Gosling are filmed, with many tax rebates and crew members that are not so strictly unionized.

In any case, Nagy succeeded in luring the “Grizzly II” production team to Hungary. Although the film was more of a B-stock than a glossy project from the start, a lot of effort was made. The music festival, around which the grizzly is raging, was held especially for the film on a training ground for the Russian military, and hordes of Hungarian teenage statists were carted into the pampas. Nagy claims it was 50,000.

The trashy denim jacket charm of the eighties has long since returned to the mainstream

At that time she was on board as a producer. According to her account, her co-producer left in the middle of filming and left her alone in the Hungarian forest with no money and a crew of 300 people. Then she took over the scepter and shot the film halfway through under the direction of her compatriot André Szöts. After that, however, she ran out of money to cut and publish it.

If you want to know exactly, you can purchase her book “Swimming Among Sharks: The Story Behind The Making Of Grizzly II” for 19.99 dollars on the film’s website, grizzly2revenge.com. It has 96 pages. If that’s not enough for you, you can also buy posters, t-shirts, mugs, bed linen and yes, who would have guessed it in 1983, a Grizzly II mouth and nose protector in their Grizzly Shop. And if you still haven’t had enough and maybe even want to ask in person: According to the website, your personal business card is also included in the “Press Kit” for $ 49.99.

The fact that the woman is a little bit obsessed with the whole thing and that “Grizzly II” seems to be her life’s work can also be seen in the film she has completed. In the opening credits, she first mentions herself as a producer twice and then the director, who died 15 years ago. And what follows is actually more of a work-in-progress than an entire film. You can see that in the running time, which is only one hour and fourteen minutes. And the fact that the film was probably not completely finished at the time because Nagy has now enriched it with somewhat confused drone shots of the Grizzly Park and other stock material.

It is precisely because of this amateurish charm that the film is a typical work of its time. In other words, the eighties, in which the triumphant advance of the VHS cassette meant that filmmakers were increasingly able to bring B-goods to young audiences. And it is precisely this time with their denim jackets and BMX bikes that has crept back into the mainstream in recent years via series such as “Stranger Things”.

Charlie Sheen, then 18, becomes the third victim of the grizzly.

There, in the mainstream, the three bear victims have of course long since arrived. Laura Dern shot “Blue Velvet” and “Wild at Heart” with David Lynch, and later “Jurassic Park” with Steven Spielberg. Most recently she appeared in the HBO series “Big Little Lies”, among others. Charlie Sheen became a sought-after actor and an even more sought-after madman who fed the boulevard with madness like no other. And George Clooney stopped His Georgeness George Clooney.

Considering the armies of hapless young actors stumbling through the cheap horror films of the 1980s that you never heard of again, the accidental star hat-trick from “Grizzly II” is actually significantly less likely than winning the lottery.