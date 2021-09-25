First trailer of Camila Cabello as Cinderella online!

Fans can now look forward to a foretaste Cinderella happy – and this time even in the form of moving images. A few weeks ago, pictures of the new adaptation of the classic fairy tale appeared. Here the audience saw the leading actress Camila Cabello (24), who is making her film debut in the Amazon production, for the first time as Cinderella. Since then, the singer’s fans have been hungry for more information. You are also lucky now because: The first trailer for the film has been released!

In the almost 80-second clip, the first details are actually revealed. So is Cinderella apparently an aspiring designer who is prevented by her stepmother from realizing her dream of a fashion career. Also there Camila a taste of her singing talent. She sings the theme song of the musical adaptation: “A Million to One”. But probably the most exciting detail that has finally been revealed: the premiere date! On September 3rd, the new version of the cult Disney flick will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

And how does the trailer go down with the people? the YouTube-Users are completely excited! “Seems like this is going to be a humorous, magical and beautiful film with first-class production and costumes”, one user is happy. Above all, the fans seem enthusiastic about the casting of the fairy godmother. This time she is played by Billy Porter (51).









Camila Cabello, artist

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine in “Cinderella”

Billy Porter at an event in June 2021

