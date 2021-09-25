Saturday, September 25, 2021
First trailer for Night Teeth with Vikings and Game of Thrones stars

The first trailer for the Netflix film Night Teeth promises collateral with vampires – and a little more. After all, the horror flick also delves into the intrigues and conspiracies of the bloodsuckers of Los Angeles. There are Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alexander Ludwig and Alfie Allen.

Check out the trailer for the Netflix horror film:

Night Teeth – Trailer (English) HD

Play

What is Night Teeth on Netflix about?

In the Netflix movie Night Teeth, the chauffeur Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) takes two young women from one party to the next during one night in Los Angeles. A normal party night turns into deadly seriousness when Benny realizes that the two passengers are vampires.




Megan Fox gets company with stars from Vikings and Game of Thrones

Leading actor Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far From Home) gets into the vampire stiff with an ensemble that can be seen. Insatiable leading actress Debby Ryan sits next to Lucy Fry (Vampire Academy) in the limo.

Her acquaintances in the film include Transformers star Megan Fox and Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, Vikings warrior Alexander Ludwig and Game of Thrones traitor Alfie Allen. Director Adam Randall previously directed the thriller I See You starring Helen Hunt and the Maisie Williams film iBoy.

Podcast: The best Netflix movies of 2021

Netflix films do not always have the best reputation, but if you look closely, you can discover some great films in the program of self-produced originals and purchased exclusives. You can listen to the 10 best Netflix films of 2021 in the review of Streamflix:

Recommended editorial content

At this point you will find external content, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

The film tips for the current Netflix year range from exciting documentaries to unusual action and fun animated films for the whole family.


