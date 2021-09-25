First trailer for Night Teeth with Vikings and Game of Thrones stars

The first trailer for the Netflix film Night Teeth promises collateral with vampires – and a little more. After all, the horror flick also delves into the intrigues and conspiracies of the bloodsuckers of Los Angeles. There are Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alexander Ludwig and Alfie Allen.

Check out the trailer for the Netflix horror film:

Night Teeth – Trailer (English) HD

What is Night Teeth on Netflix about?

In the Netflix movie Night Teeth, the chauffeur Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) takes two young women from one party to the next during one night in Los Angeles. A normal party night turns into deadly seriousness when Benny realizes that the two passengers are vampires.









Megan Fox gets company with stars from Vikings and Game of Thrones

Leading actor Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far From Home) gets into the vampire stiff with an ensemble that can be seen. Insatiable leading actress Debby Ryan sits next to Lucy Fry (Vampire Academy) in the limo.

Her acquaintances in the film include Transformers star Megan Fox and Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, Vikings warrior Alexander Ludwig and Game of Thrones traitor Alfie Allen. Director Adam Randall previously directed the thriller I See You starring Helen Hunt and the Maisie Williams film iBoy.

